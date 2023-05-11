Shots in the Mercedes factory: one dead and one seriously injured

Shots were fired at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen on Thursday morning. Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Shots were fired at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen on Thursday morning. There’s one dead and one seriously injured, like them Ludwigsburg Police Department reported. The perpetrator has already been arrested. The police report that there is no longer any danger for the employees in the plant. It is not yet clear whether there are more injuries.

Police operation #Sindelfingen1105 1 dead, 1 seriously injured perpetrator arrested. There is no longer any danger for the employees in the plant. — Police Ludwigsburg (@PolizeiLB) May 11, 2023

The shots were fired in Plant 56, as employees of the “Bild” report. The Mercedes S-Class is made there.

According to a police spokeswoman, the background to the crime is also unclear „Bild“ reported. The officials ruled out an amok alarm on Twitter. At 7:45 a.m., the police received the first emergency calls, the spokeswoman confirmed. According to their own statements, the police are on site with a large contingent, the operation is still ongoing. Sindelfingen is near Stuttgart in the Böblingen district.

kh with material from the dpa