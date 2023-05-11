Home » Shots in the Mercedes factory: one dead and one seriously injured
Business

Shots in the Mercedes factory: one dead and one seriously injured

by admin
Shots in the Mercedes factory: one dead and one seriously injured

Shots were fired at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen on Thursday morning.
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Shots were fired at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen on Thursday morning.

The police speak of one dead and one seriously injured.

The perpetrator has already been arrested.

Shots were fired at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen on Thursday morning. There’s one dead and one seriously injured, like them Ludwigsburg Police Department reported. The perpetrator has already been arrested. The police report that there is no longer any danger for the employees in the plant. It is not yet clear whether there are more injuries.

The shots were fired in Plant 56, as employees of the “Bild” report. The Mercedes S-Class is made there.

According to a police spokeswoman, the background to the crime is also unclear „Bild“ reported. The officials ruled out an amok alarm on Twitter. At 7:45 a.m., the police received the first emergency calls, the spokeswoman confirmed. According to their own statements, the police are on site with a large contingent, the operation is still ongoing. Sindelfingen is near Stuttgart in the Böblingen district.

kh with material from the dpa

See also  Inter popular shareholding: Cottarelli indicates details and possible timing of the project

You may also like

Tax money for star lawyer – outrage over...

Migrants-security, not just the police: from Meloni-Piantedosi more...

Zhaoqing delegation went to Chongqing to promote the...

Despite many problems: Bahn pays out more than...

Tod’s, revenue boom: +23.2% to 270.5 million. Retail...

Euro zone: ECB survey – consumers raise their...

what could change for Europe?

Today’s horoscope May 11, 2023 sign by sign...

Deutsche Bahn: Controversial bonuses for executives

Nissan: operating profit guidance beyond expectations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy