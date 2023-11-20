Should the Bank of the Republic intervene in the exchange market?

The Bank of the Republic restarting its practice of intervening in the exchange market is being discussed following the current volatility of the US currency in the Colombian market. The last time the monetary authority intervened was 33 months ago in February 2021, during which a dollar sale auction totaling 90.1 million dollars was offered. However, some experts question the need for intervention, as the country’s exchange rates have remained in the same range. The International reserves for Colombia at the end of October were around $57.45 billion.

Analysts caution that the unnecessary use of international reserves through market intervention may not be the right move. According to Daniel Velandia, the general director of research and chief economist of Credicorp Capital, preventing reserves from being used unnecessarily is important. He states that the current conditions do not necessitate intervention, as the dollar is already trading in line with its fundamentals.

Others on the matter discuss that a careful balance of the pros and cons of intervention is necessary before the government makes a decision. The consensus of market analysts is that the current exchange volatility is driven by market forces and that the bank intervention may not be effective. Felipe Campos, Strategy and Investment Manager of Grupo Alianza, points out that interventions have little effect due to the depth of the market itself and may not benefit the consumers, importers, and reduce the cost of external debt.

Analysts highlight the importance of diagnosing the reality before taking action and recommend that the government better structure and transmit messages and ideas to reduce the volatility of the dollar.