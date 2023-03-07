Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about protected capital funds? Has your advisor told you about this investment possibility and now you would like to know more?

If you find yourself in this situation then you are in the right place because today we will try to understand together what protected capital funds are, what their costsi advantages they disadvantagesand at the end of the analysis you will also find mine opinions about.

Enjoy the reading!

This article talks about:

What are monetary funds

First of all let’s start with the definition: i money market funds they are mutual funds by definition little riskywho invest in financial products liquidssimilar to own liquidity, which can be short-term government bonds, or floating rate bonds.

It is an excellent solution for those investors who aim to “to park” own liquidity, or for those seeking to to preserve their capital and/or a method for navigating turbulent financial markets.

In fact, the instruments present in the monetary fund must have some characteristics:

Be a lot liquids ;

To be sure ;

Have a deadline of short term.

To meet these requirements monetary funds invest in short-term bonds with a high rating, such as certificates of deposit, short-dated bonds, short-dated government bonds and other similar instruments.

The characteristics of money-market funds with protected capital

And protected capital fundas the name suggests, aims to to protect the capital at maturity of the investment.

The primary objective of these funds is in fact that of safety and, to be direct, to avoid any loss.

In fact, it is important to underline how the fund does not pursue the aim of obtaining the maximum profit: in fact, we do not expect striking returns from this type of fund.

The main objective of these funds therefore is to protect your invested capital and also that of generating an adequate income based on the contingent situation of the markets.

As we have seen before, one of the main characteristics of these funds is the duration of the portfolio, which is often short-term: thanks to the limited duration of the bond portfolio, in fact, it is unlikely to undergo strong fluctuations in the value of the invested capital, which further strengthens investment security.

However, one aspect that we must consider when we speak of monetary funds (and in any case of investments in general) is that relating to costs: Money market fund costs can be high, as they are related to the current interest rate situation.

Capital-protected funds have a fixed durationwhich usually ranges from 1 to 5 years, since the protection is calibrated on the basis of this parameter, and is guaranteed only upon maturity of the fund.

It is therefore important to choose a fund with a duration that suits your needs and is in line with your investment objectives.

Find out which Investor You are I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation: >> Start Now <

Protected capital does not mean guaranteed capital

Perhaps you often happened to hear about guaranteed capital investment.

I think it’s useful to do a little insight, to make you understand that protected capital and guaranteed capital do not mean exactly the same thing.

A guaranteed capital investment is a financial product that allows the investor to participate in the increase of one or more indices or instruments, while preserving the initial value of the invested capital, and guaranteeing the investor the return of capital.

Furthermore, in an investment of this type there is a limited participation in the growth of the underlying, which we must consider a bit like the price to pay to be guaranteed not to suffer losses.

A substantial difference with a protected capital investment is related to liquid assets: an investment with protected capital is in fact very liquid (it is one of its main characteristics!) while an investment with guaranteed capital is scarcely liquid, and could therefore generate you quite a few headaches in the event that you decide to disinvest before the expiry date of the investment itself.

The choice of instruments for investment

Capital-protected mutual funds are managed by a manager (like all mutual funds after all) which has the task of choosing a basket of securities which must have as its main feature that of repaying all the capital (security).

In fact, we must keep in mind that fund management aims to ensure the recovery of the invested capital at maturity, without necessarily maximizing earnings.

Often the manager focuses on government bondswhich meet all the requirements to be included in a similar fund.

What type of investor are they targeting?

These funds are particularly suitable for investors who prefer the safety of a low-risk investment, such as i deposit accounts.

However, it is important to note that capital protected funds do not guarantee returns and that performance may be affected by volatility of the financial markets.

These are all things to consider when choosing the investment and/or fund that best suits your needs.

We are facing a safe investment, which guarantees the protection of the capital at maturity, which however may not give exciting returns, and could be subject to volatility.

To have a slightly higher return, you could opt for a fund that applies the partial capital protection: in this case the funds protect only a part of the capital (albeit very high) but do not protect it totally, therefore they could allow investors to obtain higher returns, however, in the face of running some more risks.

Opinions of Affari Miei on money-market funds with protected capital

We have analyzed mutual funds with protected capital.

As you will have understood, these are funds that guarantee a risk reductionsince they use a very prudent strategy, thanks to the investment in short-dated bonds.

Capital-protected funds have a short durationtherefore they should be chosen only if their time horizon best suits everyone’s investment needs.

An important factor to consider are the costswhich are often high and should be carefully analyzed before making any investment.

These funds are aimed at you if you are looking for a short-term and safe investment, although at this point you could opt for a simple deposit account and you would get more or less the same things, with the difference that perhaps a deposit account could have lower management costs (you may have to pay stamp duty and taxes on the interest rate offered), which is often lower than the management costs that a mutual fund asks you.

In this regard, I invite you to read this Morningstar report relative to the costs of mutual investment funds.

Having said that I hope this analyses may be useful to you, and before saying goodbye, I still want to tell you a few things.

As I would know if you’ve already read some of my articles here on the blog, I’m not a fan of products of this kind, because I consider them not only expensive as we have seen, but also unclear and often inefficient.

My investment strategy is based on study and training, and I often prefer instruments such as passively managed funds (ETF) that allow me to diversification to the maximum and to reduce costs. You will be able to choose from a really wide offer, and even if you are looking for a low-risk investment you could opt for a Bond ETFs.

I still want to leave you some resources which you might find interesting if you are looking for an investment path to start investing with awareness:

Good continuation on My business!