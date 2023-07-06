Shuangmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Showcases Deusaderm at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology

Focusing on the 25th “Medical Olympics” Shuangmei Appears at CyASIA Pre-WCD Symposium

The 25th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD 2023) is set to take place in Singapore from July 3rd to 8th in 2023. Dubbed as the “Medical Olympics,” this prestigious event brings together experts in the field of dermatology from around the world to share their clinical experiences and advancements in research, technology, and innovation. More than 10,000 representatives, including over 180 experts, are expected to attend this global conference.

To kick off the WCD, the CyASIA Pre-WCD 2023 pre-conference seminar was organized and helmed by Dr. Huang Bohan and many other prominent experts and scholars. Shuangmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a co-organizer of CyASIA, seized the opportunity to showcase its popular product, Deusaderm, which has gained significant traction in the Singapore market. The company engaged in in-depth discussions with experts and scholars from the Asia-Pacific region to exchange knowledge and explore cutting-edge research in the field of medical aesthetics. Shuangmei also aimed to establish a stronger presence in international markets and enhance its brand’s global influence.

During the conference’s opening ceremony, Mr. Lin Mingyi, the general manager of Shuangmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., expressed his gratitude to Dr. Huang Bohan and other doctors for organizing the WCD pre-conference seminar. Mr. Lin remarked that the market for collagen fillers has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, attracting more doctors and beauty seekers due to its unique advantages. Shuangmei, with its extensive experience in collagen filler products, introduced Deusaderm to the Singapore market this year. Mr. Lin believed that through the discussions and sharing among experts at the event, Deusaderm would gain recognition from a wider range of professionals. Shuangmei also aimed to use the international platform of CyASIA Pre-WCD to educate leading experts and scholars on the advantages and future development of Shuangmei collagen, fostering collaboration and learning from cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment technologies.

The academic conference featured three renowned experts from Singapore who shared their knowledge and expertise on collagen injections, shedding light on its clinical applications. Dr. Angeline Yong delivered a speech on “Collagen Mesoderm Injection for Improving Skin Quality and Treatment of Pigmented Spots,” while Dr. Phoon Yi Shan discussed the topic of “Shuangmei Collagen for Tear Trough Rejuvenation.” Dr. Ewen Chee presented on the “Multi-level Application of Shuangmei Collagen in Comprehensive Facial Rejuvenation.” All three experts commended the strength and technical prowess of Shuangmei Collagen, providing valuable insights and references for the guests about collagen injections.

Established in 2001, Shuangmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has dedicated itself to providing professional beauty products and has made significant advancements in collagen technology. The company’s core products, including “Furumei,” “Fulimei,” and “Fulaimei,” have sparked widespread interest in direct collagen supplementation. Shuangmei has actively participated in major domestic academic conferences and collaborated with industry-leading doctors to advance collagen technology. Its product strength and brand responsibility have garnered recognition from both the industry and beauty seekers.

While maintaining a strong presence in the Chinese market, Shuangmei has also prioritized international expansion and actively participated in numerous international academic teaching and research activities. Its products have gained popularity globally, showcasing the brand’s commitment to establishing a foothold in the international medical aesthetics market.

Looking ahead, Shuangmei aims to accelerate its pace of internationalization and promote its strength and brand image to a global audience. The company strives to be at the forefront of Chinese medical beauty brands entering the international market.

