Securities Times e company news, SIASUN robot news, from August 18th to 21st, the 2022 World Robot Conference will be held in Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. In this exhibition, SIASUN will release new products, and use the “SIASUN solution” to open up important blocking points on the road of intelligent upgrading in the industrial field. SIASUN will fully display the overall solution from clean equipment automation to clean factory automation at this exhibition. At this exhibition, SIASUN industrial robots will comprehensively demonstrate intelligent welding technology for different types of complex workpieces such as fillet welds, groove parts, and arc parts; SIASUN collaborative robots will replace medical staff to implement repetitive and risky nucleic acid Sampling work to achieve 24-hour intelligent and unmanned sampling; in addition, SIASUN series core software and hardware products will also be unveiled at this exhibition.