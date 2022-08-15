Home Business SIASUN Robotics: The Beijing World Robot Conference will be held on August 18-21. The company will release new products_ Securities Times Network
Business

SIASUN Robotics: The Beijing World Robot Conference will be held on August 18-21. The company will release new products_ Securities Times Network

by admin
SIASUN Robotics: The Beijing World Robot Conference will be held on August 18-21. The company will release new products_ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> SIASUN Robotics: The Beijing <a data-ail="507941" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Robot Conference will be held on August 18-21. The company will release new products_ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > e company

Xinsong Robot: Beijing World Robot Conference will be held on August 18-21, the company will release new products

2022-08-15 08:48

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Zheng Zaojin

Securities Times · e company

Zheng Zaojin

2022-08-15 08:48

Securities Times e company news, SIASUN robot news, from August 18th to 21st, the 2022 World Robot Conference will be held in Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. In this exhibition, SIASUN will release new products, and use the “SIASUN solution” to open up important blocking points on the road of intelligent upgrading in the industrial field. SIASUN will fully display the overall solution from clean equipment automation to clean factory automation at this exhibition. At this exhibition, SIASUN industrial robots will comprehensively demonstrate intelligent welding technology for different types of complex workpieces such as fillet welds, groove parts, and arc parts; SIASUN collaborative robots will replace medical staff to implement repetitive and risky nucleic acid Sampling work to achieve 24-hour intelligent and unmanned sampling; in addition, SIASUN series core software and hardware products will also be unveiled at this exhibition.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4797810

    Xinsong Robot: Beijing World Robot Conference will be held on August 18-21, the company will release new products

    6885

    e company

    news

    1445

    Zheng Zaojin

    2022-08-15

    See also  Wall Street: futures down with Ukraine crisis and inflation obsession. Fed: the new bets of the markets

    You may also like

    China Automobile Association: Automobile production and sales in...

    Apple iOS 16 Beta 5 test experience report:...

    Promote clean and efficient utilization of coal to...

    Anchoring the development of Yangzhou throughout the year...

    Effectively make up for the lack of social...

    CICC: The new social financing in July was...

    Hundreds of millions of US dollars of projects...

    Bank-enterprise tax union | LPR reform continues to...

    Relaunch of the former Ilva, for politics it...

    The OnePlus Pop-up event was hot in ten...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy