The debuts in Piazza Affari continue, with the arrival of Siav on Euronext Growth Milan. The company active in Italy in the Enterprise Content Management sector represents the fifteenth admission since the beginning of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 182. On its debut the stock moved upwards, registering a + 4.15%.

During the placement phase, Siav collected 4.5 million euros, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. If the over-allotment is fully exercised, the total amount raised will be 5 million. The free float at the time of admission is 16.66% and the market capitalization at the IPO is 27 million.