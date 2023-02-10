Sicilian Parliament, the night race to approve the increase

I Sicilian MPs are held i €900 extra per monththe last-minute attempt to fail Fdi to stop the rule. Confirmed the measure on Istat adjustments of allowances for i 70 parliamentarians Sicilians. The regional assembly it has just rejected, in a secret ballot, an amendment it envisaged the repeal of the provision of the law which in 2014 had introduced the automatic revaluation of the cost of living allowances. The amendment, al ddl stability under discussion, had been presented in the light of the controversy over the 890 euros gross in payroll that the ladies and gentlemen will receive this year. After first approvalPrime Minister Meloni’s party had tried to to force the Ars to backtrack From Rome, in fact, they had not liked the retouching upwards of the indemnities foreseen on the basis of the Istat adjustment. At study there was a solution to block the measure. M5s: “We will give up regardless”. De Luca: “Hypocrisy Festivaljust approve our amendment.”

Other parties and even the governor Renato Schifani they expressed opposition with respect to the measure. And so to Palace of the Normansthe president Gaetano Galvagno has instructed the offices to find a solution legally choose to cancel the upward adjustment of the emoluments of the Honorable Members which, among other things, would lead to an increase in expenditure from 10.4 to 11.2 million euros for regional coffers. But with a night vote of the assembly the provision was approved in a hurry and the Sicilian parliamentarians will pass from the current ones 11mila € per month to 12milacon 900€ plus in the paycheck for each month.

