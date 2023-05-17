Sicily by Car accelera verso l’Egm

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sicily by Car is ready for listing on the Egm: the company, active in the short-term car rental sector (with a 10.5% share of the Italian market), announces an agreement to formalize the business combination with the Spac Industry Stars of Italy 4, which should be able to be formalized within the month of July. The terms of the agreement envisage, in summary, that the business combination is achieved through the sale by Dragotto holding (controlling Sbc) to Indstars 4 of …