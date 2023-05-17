Home » Sicily by Car accelera verso l’Egm
Sicily by Car accelera verso l'Egm

Sicily by Car accelera verso l'Egm

Announced the business combination with the Industrial Stars of Italy 4 spac, landing on the stock exchange by July. Capital increase of over 60 million, company valued at around 300 million

by Matteo Meneghello

Sicily by Car is ready for listing on the Egm: the company, active in the short-term car rental sector (with a 10.5% share of the Italian market), announces an agreement to formalize the business combination with the Spac Industry Stars of Italy 4, which should be able to be formalized within the month of July. The terms of the agreement envisage, in summary, that the business combination is achieved through the sale by Dragotto holding (controlling Sbc) to Indstars 4 of …

