Take stock of what has been done, lay the foundations for what needs to be done. That’s a lot. And so the inauguration of the Cassa e depositi e prestiti office in Palermo, at the service of Sicily and Calabria, was also an opportunity to make a broad reflection on Sicily, on its potential, on its development possibilities. In the spirit of the mission that Cassa e depositi e prestiti has given itself, which it has chosen to open its own offices in the territories: there are a total of 27 and Sardinia is missing, which will have one in 2023. At the table of the road show which is The mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla, the president of the Fondazione Sicilia Raffaele Bonsignore, the president of Aci Sicilia Paolo Amenta, the president of Confindustria Sicilia Alessandro Albanese and Marco Betta, superintendent of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo were hosted by the Teatro Massimo.

“Cdp’s commitment – said the president Giovanni Gorno Tempini – is for greater proximity to businesses and local authorities at a time when there is a need for large investments, in which Europe’s commitment is under the eyes of all and we must be able to translate it into projects and opportunities for growth and development. We are opening offices alongside listening corners in collaboration with foundations – he added -. We are almost 30 throughout Italy, everywhere we have received a positive reception, an important response from the point of view of public administration and businesses. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is perceived as closer and in dialogue».

CDP aims to be closer to businesses and local authorities “at a time when there is a need for large investments and Europe’s commitment is there for all to see: we must be able to translate it into opportunities for growth and development» added Gorno Tempini during the road show which was hosted by the Teatro Massimo. «Cdp – added Gorno Tempini – focuses on energy transition, digitization and social infrastructure. Our horizon is broad: we want to promote sustainable growth resulting from the collaboration between private and public». In Sicily the three levers of development of the territory, according to the analysis of the Study Office of Cassa spa, are renewables, innovation and agribusiness. For renewable energies, Sicily is the second region for installed production capacity from wind and the mix of electricity from renewable sources expected in 2030 will be equal to 68 percent. In the innovation sector, Sicily recorded 700 innovative start-ups created in 2022 (seventh Italian region). Sicily is then the first Italian region for young farms (head of farm under 40 years old) and has 26% of agricultural crops destined for organic crops.

The numbers on CDP’s commitment in Sicily are rattled off by the CEO of Cassa, Dario Scannapieco, connected from Rome: Cassa e depositi e prestiti has offered support to over 11,000 Sicilian companies with resources of over 1 billion in the last three years. A total of four billion in favor of approximately 11,000 companies and 240 public bodies in Sicily, of which 128 million for infrastructures of strategic importance, a renegotiation of mortgages for over 560 million in favor of local bodies and advisory activities on Pnrr funds for projects dedicated to the city and the Region. Read more national average, and that for innovative companies despite the fact that there was a lively growth of innovative start-ups in 2022. The CEO of Cdp then recalled the role of Cdp Venture Capital in Sicily and the attention to innovation, infrastructure, advisory for businesses and public administration. The managing director of Cassa also mentions the social housing project of the Fondo per l’abitare which is building 160 homes. «We are a historical partner for Sicily (remember the contribution of Cassa, an institution that is over 170 years old, for the construction of the Teatro Massimo) reliable and competent for companies that want to grow in Italy and abroad, innovate and use greener technologies ».

«Our activity will also extend to the support of the production chains and will include a consultancy service, strategic for internationalisation. These are important innovations which – thanks to the systemic cooperation with all the institutional players, the collaboration with the banking system and the close synergy with the CDP Group – will allow us to be even more incisive than in the past – explained the CEO of Simest, Regina Corradini D’Arienzo –. The opening of the new territorial office in Palermo is part of the CDP Group’s renewed commitment to the production sector. In the last two years SIMEST has supported over 400 Sicilian SMEs with more than 90 million euros. Resources invested mostly for the implementation of innovative digital and green transition projects. In addition to this, acquisitions of minority shareholdings in important companies in the area were concluded. We have done a lot but we are committed to doing more to considerably increase our impact on the territory, confirming ourselves as a key partner of Made in Italy in the world».