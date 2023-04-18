«Sicily Fest», the Sicilian food festival returns to the United Kingdom

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Sicily in 2022 100,000 arrivals and 1 million visitors from the UK market were recorded: British tourists are in third place in the ranking of visits from across the border to the island and hold the record for the highest average stay with four days compared to 3.2 in the other markets (source: Regional Tourist Observatory). Dynamics partly supported by the role of food and wine. The Sicily Fest, the only food and wine fair in London entirely dedicated to Sicily, is played around this assumption.

A platform with a B2B and B2C soul that offers the island’s food and wine and cultural excellence and proposes itself as a network of opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to launch themselves into the UK market. It is no coincidence, among other things, if 30% of the members of Apci UK (Professional Association of Italian Chefs of the United Kingdom) is made up of Sicilian expats who work in England in the catering and hospitality sector, including chefs, restaurateurs and other figures professional. The appointment, again at the Business Design Center in London from 20 to 23 April, includes dozens of stands exclusively dedicated to food, five wineries, a brewery, two bars, six chefs and sommeliers, 16 masterclasses including wine experiences, five live music and six DJ sets.

In the dedicated 2 thousand square meters, hundreds of characteristic Sicilian products from capers to pistachios, typical dishes such as arancini and cunzato bread, but also great pastry classics such as cassata, cannoli and granita. The official participation of the Sicilian Region is renewed with the institutional stand of the Tourism Department, a participation that is part of the See Sicily project and considered strategic by the councilor Elvira Amata, who declares: «I am proud to support this type of initiative which manages to share with the world all the typical products of our extraordinary island. Tourism is also leaving traces of our traditions to the point of becoming knowledge and identity in other countries as well».