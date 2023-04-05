Home Business Sicily, unlikely consultants and armchairs. There is also the dog trainer
Business

Sicily, unlikely consultants and armchairs. There is also the dog trainer

by admin
Sicily, unlikely consultants and armchairs. There is also the dog trainer

Sicily, the curricula that seem like a joke: “Lawyer of myself”

The region Sicily churns out 316 new seats. The new right-wing government of former Senate president Renato Schifanirevives the old entities: salary rain, bonuses and tokens for nine councils. Despite the proclamations (“the number of councilors and assessors will be lower than in the past) – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – only for elections expected in the autumn the government bill, passed on March 3, provides for a expenditure of 10 million euros, which rises significantly with the attendance fees of the new directors and the allowance of the Presidentyou are for minor provinces and three for areas subways of the three major cities, Palermo, Catania e Messina for a total, in the first case of 186 new seats. Schifani believes that there is a vacuum in the processes that penalizes territories. Hence the decision to “revive” the provinces and assign new tasks. But the lists of the old consultants hired from the Arsthe Sicilian parliament.

To shine, in a certain sense, – continues il Fatto – are the assignments That What if – former island leader of Forza Italia, now an enemy of the governor Renato Schifani – casually distributed during his mandate: 43 consultants appointed between July 2018 and February 2022. It is certainly not the economic amount that impresses – they are generally contracts of a few months, between 3,000 and 30,000 euros gross – but the physiognomy of professional roles interviewees: some of their curricula, published on the Ars website, have traits hilarious. Such as the one-year assignment from 19.500 euro for a “advice in materia technical-scientific“. In his CV, however, the person in charge underlines the path from “dog trainer“. Noble activity but which does not however reflect the scope of the assignment. Leafing through the list of consultants and their CVs, you can find everything. From “advocate of myself” to grammatical blunders of all kinds to long texts that seem more than “supercazzole”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The logistics industry prosperity index in March was...

Heat pump becomes a piece of furniture –...

Alternative finance is growing in Italy: private debt,...

Justice – Mike Pence now ready to testify...

Francisi, Milano Cortina Foundation: «The best choice for...

Need for clarification – After the CS debacle:...

Ubs, outgoing CEO Hamers reassures shareholders after the...

Is Germany’s nuclear phase-out negligent or progressive?

Resolution 52 of 03/21/2023 – Acknowledgment of the...

Government decides on the electricity price brake for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy