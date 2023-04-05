Sicily, the curricula that seem like a joke: “Lawyer of myself”

The region Sicily churns out 316 new seats. The new right-wing government of former Senate president Renato Schifanirevives the old entities: salary rain, bonuses and tokens for nine councils. Despite the proclamations (“the number of councilors and assessors will be lower than in the past) – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – only for elections expected in the autumn the government bill, passed on March 3, provides for a expenditure of 10 million euros, which rises significantly with the attendance fees of the new directors and the allowance of the Presidentyou are for minor provinces and three for areas subways of the three major cities, Palermo, Catania e Messina for a total, in the first case of 186 new seats. Schifani believes that there is a vacuum in the processes that penalizes territories. Hence the decision to “revive” the provinces and assign new tasks. But the lists of the old consultants hired from the Arsthe Sicilian parliament.

To shine, in a certain sense, – continues il Fatto – are the assignments That What if – former island leader of Forza Italia, now an enemy of the governor Renato Schifani – casually distributed during his mandate: 43 consultants appointed between July 2018 and February 2022. It is certainly not the economic amount that impresses – they are generally contracts of a few months, between 3,000 and 30,000 euros gross – but the physiognomy of professional roles interviewees: some of their curricula, published on the Ars website, have traits hilarious. Such as the one-year assignment from 19.500 euro for a “advice in materia technical-scientific“. In his CV, however, the person in charge underlines the path from “dog trainer“. Noble activity but which does not however reflect the scope of the assignment. Leafing through the list of consultants and their CVs, you can find everything. From “advocate of myself” to grammatical blunders of all kinds to long texts that seem more than “supercazzole”.

