Side note of Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2023: Where is the “wilderness” of China’s 5G after four years of commercial use? – Chinanews.com

The 2023 Shanghai Mobile World Congress will be held in Shanghai from June 28 to June 30. The theme is "time waits for us", and there are many visitors on site.

Chinanews.com, Shanghai, June 29th, title: Side note of 2023 Shanghai Mobile World Congress: Where is the “wilderness” of China‘s 5G after four years of commercial use?

Chinanews reporter Zheng Yingying and Liu Yuying

At the end of the hot June, the 2023 Shanghai World Mobile Communications Conference (abbreviation: MWC Shanghai) “comes back”. What is hotter than Shanghai’s temperature of about 35 degrees Celsius is the grand occasion of “crowded” participants in the venue and on the booth.

“I haven’t been here for ‘long’ three years, and I can finally see with you how China is driving industrial development.” John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association), said.

“I’ve been in this industry for a long time, and I don’t think there’s been a more exciting time than this,” he said.

MWC, the World Mobile Communications Conference, is a world-renowned mobile communication industry event. The main venue is usually located in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Since 2012, a Shanghai station has been added, namely MWC Shanghai. MWC Shanghai will be suspended in 2020 and 2022 due to the epidemic, and the scale will be reduced in 2021, and it will be held online and offline together. This year is the first time that MWC Shanghai has completely returned to offline after 2019. At this time, the development momentum of China‘s mobile communication industry may be “peeped” from the crowded exhibition.

From 2019 to 2023

It is worth mentioning that 2019 is the first year that China announced the commercial use of 5G.

I still remember that at MWC Shanghai in 2019, the industry was looking forward to “5G true appearance”. On the eve of the exhibition that year, China officially issued four 5G licenses to start 5G commercial use, allowing operators to build 5G networks on a large scale.

At the scene, the staff explained the 5G application.

Four years have passed, what is the “transcript” of China‘s 5G construction? Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, said that China has accumulatively opened more than 2.844 million 5G base stations, and the number of 5G mobile phone users has exceeded 650 million.

Among them, China Mobile has built the world‘s largest 5G commercial network, with more than 1.7 million commercial base stations and 480 million 5G terminal customers.

From “1G” to “5G”

Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, made an “inventory” of the overall development of the global information and communication industry at the conference: From the 1980s to the beginning of the 21st century, information and communication technology developed rapidly and continued to evolve and upgrade, realizing the transition from 1G to 4G Industrialization and large-scale development; during this period, the bandwidth of the backbone network doubles every 6 months, the computing power of terminals such as computers and mobile phones doubles every 18 months, and the mobile Internet industry is booming, providing billions of People bring the dividends of technological innovation.

“Post-60s” Yang Jie recalled at the conference, “This stage is iterative innovation. Many things that were fashionable in the past, such as BB machines, mobile phones, telegrams, etc., have been eliminated.”

With each iteration of “G”, the “front wave” exits the “stage”, and behind it, the “back wave” quickly enters the stage.

Mats Granryd, Chairman of GSMA, said this at the media meeting before the conference: In the “4G era”, a number of interesting applications emerged that we did not expect to become a reality, “We have’ Wechat”WhatsApp’ and so on, the development of these interesting applications is based on 4G.”

Therefore, in the “5G era”, we expect what will happen. Something is bound to happen, but we need to be patient and wait and see, Greed said.

From “Track” to “Wildness”

For ordinary consumers, the feeling of “5G era” does not seem to be deep. Different from the previous “Gs”, 5G is more oriented to the B (Business) side rather than the C (Customer) side.

“Compared to 2G, 3G, and 4G, which tend to be personal consumers, 5G is more oriented to commercial scenarios and will take longer to implement applications,” said Graeder.

Ke Ruiwen, chairman of China Telecom, still remembers that in 2019, the most popular word for enterprises was 5G. “At that time, how to view 5G and how to build 5G were major issues and challenges before us. At that time, we thought, 5G is not only an upgrade of information and communication technology, but also an all-round change with far-reaching influence.”

Four years have passed, and in China, 5G has entered the stage of large-scale commercial use and is trying to “run”. The industry still has another sense of urgency.

The theme of 2023MWC Shanghai is “time waits for no one”. Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, said that this is the consensus of the technology industry in recent years. The sense of time has suddenly accelerated, and there is a sense of urgency. “In particular, generative artificial intelligence continues to refresh our understanding of artificial intelligence. This may be The starting point of another industrial revolution may also be the historical node that touches the next future.”

The 2023 Shanghai Mobile World Congress will be held in Shanghai from June 28 to June 30, with the theme of "time waits for no one".

Several major telecom operators in China have already “geared up their hands” and deployed forward-looking research on 6G. Although Gruide had previously expressed in an interview with a reporter from Chinanews.com that he hoped that we would not “get too hasty” about the development of the next “G”. But he also admitted that China is one of the leading countries in the world in 5G development.

Standing on the wave, why not overlook it?

Meng Wanzhou, vice chairman, rotating chairman, and CFO of Huawei, said at this conference, “The future is not the track, but the wilderness. Everything unknown and uncertain will only make the helmsman stronger.”

After four years, witnessing the hustle and bustle of MWC Shanghai again reminds people of the “time corridor” of communication development at the MWC Shanghai booth in 2019. The “Corridor of Time” goes all the way back from the “5G Era” to the “1G Era” in the 1980s. It reads: “Every breakthrough in connection, every leap in human civilization.” (End)

