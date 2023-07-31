Home » Sidepreneur reveals: This is how starting a part-time job works
Business

Sidepreneur reveals: This is how starting a part-time job works

by admin
Sidepreneur reveals: This is how starting a part-time job works

In addition to his job at a Frankfurt bank, Shewit Hadish founded the start-up Heldengrün. Shewit Hadish

Shewit Hadish studied business informatics in Frankfurt, did his master’s degree and joined a large bank as an IT trainee. He is taken on and actually has everything: a good and secure salary, more than thirty vacation days, tasks that suit him – it fits.

But then there is this small, quiet thought. During his studies, he founded an e-commerce startup with a fellow student. It didn’t go any further, but he remains a little connected to the start-up scene, reads about contacts from that time on LinkedIn and catches himself thinking: somehow he’d feel like doing something like that. He’s talking to a friend who feels the same way. Both see potential in the topic of sustainability in everyday life. With detergents and detergents and such. You decide: we will found a company – but we will keep our permanent jobs. Reasons by the way.

Sidepreneuer for four years

That was four years ago. Heldengrün started with a laundry ball that works without detergent. The startup’s range now also includes sustainable cleaning products, floor and pipe cleaners, soaps and lavender oil. However, Shewit Hadish is still a full-time IT specialist at a large bank and a part-time founder. Why and how does it work? The 33-year-old reports this himself:

See also  THeMIS: The explosive background of the new combat robot for Ukraine

You may also like

De Nora: growth of 17.6% in the first...

Half-year figures – What the 13.2 billion quarterly...

Sky, partnership with Dolce & Gabbana for the...

Toyota’s Global Sales in the First Half of...

Practices and laboratories as income objects: Financial investors...

The Mexican Peso Reaches New Minimum, Prompting Economic...

Christine Lagarde: “We have made a lot of...

Julian Draxler: Soccer star invests in startup Coachwhisperer

Lamborghini, record results in the first half with...

RMB Exchange Rate Against the US Dollar Ends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy