Sidepreneur reveals: This is how starting a part-time job works

Shewit Hadish studied business informatics in Frankfurt, did his master’s degree and joined a large bank as an IT trainee. He is taken on and actually has everything: a good and secure salary, more than thirty vacation days, tasks that suit him – it fits.

But then there is this small, quiet thought. During his studies, he founded an e-commerce startup with a fellow student. It didn’t go any further, but he remains a little connected to the start-up scene, reads about contacts from that time on LinkedIn and catches himself thinking: somehow he’d feel like doing something like that. He’s talking to a friend who feels the same way. Both see potential in the topic of sustainability in everyday life. With detergents and detergents and such. You decide: we will found a company – but we will keep our permanent jobs. Reasons by the way.

Sidepreneuer for four years

That was four years ago. Heldengrün started with a laundry ball that works without detergent. The startup’s range now also includes sustainable cleaning products, floor and pipe cleaners, soaps and lavender oil. However, Shewit Hadish is still a full-time IT specialist at a large bank and a part-time founder. Why and how does it work? The 33-year-old reports this himself:

