Siemens Energy sell-off: escape into a lack of transparency

During the spin-off, Siemens pushed almost ten percent of shares in Siemens Energy into the pension fund, which have now been completely sold off on the stock exchange. The pension fund only reports share sales if reporting thresholds are reached. It is not clear from Siemens annual reports at which prices and whether they will be sold at a profit or loss. Last June, Siemens handed over another 6.8 percent of Energy shares to the pension fund, now another eight percent. This means that the pension fund, which is supposed to professionally manage the pension assets for current and future Siemens company pensioners with diversified investments and good returns, now holds 14.8 percent of the high-risk company Siemens Energy. From an investment perspective, this is pretty absurd.

