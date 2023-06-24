Siemens Energy: That means the company crisis for Germany’s energy transition

For Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens), 2023 could become what an English queen once described as the “annus horribilis”: a year of horrors. After the scandal about nepotism in his ministry and the anger about the heating law, there is now a risk of a setback at the heart of the energy transition: the expansion of wind energy.

Although Habeck allegedly cleared the industry of all obstacles “from boulders to pebbles” at two “wind summits” in March and May, as lobbyists praised at the time, the Federal Network Agency has now reported a clear signing of the wind power contract tendered by the government projects.

The expansion targets are in danger, as are the climate targets, because the chances of an earlier phase-out of coal are dwindling. The next blow followed on Friday: Siemens Energy, a sponsor of German energy transition projects, is reeling because of new problems at its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa.

The reason at Siemens Energy: Quality problems with wind turbines that have already been installed would probably cause costs of more than one billion euros over the next few years. “The setback is more severe than I would have thought possible,” commented Siemens Energy boss Christian Bruch in a phone call with industry analysts on the alarming profit warning.

The share price then collapsed by more than a third at times, and the stock market value fell by 6.3 billion euros. Trading had to be interrupted several times due to excessive price fluctuations. It was the biggest price slide since Siemens Energy was spun off from the Siemens Group in 2020 and probably also the biggest slump since Wirecard. The shares of the major shareholder Siemens then also came under pressure.

The in-depth analysis before the purchase was missing

Professional observers perceive the events with incomprehension. Felix Schröder, portfolio manager at Union Investment, is most surprised that the group board apparently had no precise knowledge of the problems at Siemens Gamesa for so long: “It was only a year after the takeover of Gamesa that the board of Siemens Energy realized how big there was the problems are and can’t even tell you how big they really are.”

The stock analyst criticizes that Siemens Energy apparently did not carry out an in-depth analysis before the complete takeover of the Spanish wind power subsidiary. “From today’s point of view, the purchase price of EUR 18.50 per Gamesa share is completely excessive. This high price could have been avoided if the Executive Board had done its homework,” criticizes Schröder. He does not want to rule out lawsuits from investors against Siemens Energy at this point in time.

Schröder does not believe that the board of Siemens Energy can quickly get the situation under control. “The management says themselves that they don’t even know the extent of the quality problems with the wind turbines themselves. With this, Siemens Energy can develop into a bottomless pit.”

With the problems at Siemens Energy, there is a risk of a further shortage in the field of wind turbines, which should have a cost-increasing effect. Global demand is high, suppliers from Asia are filling the gap.

In Europe, too, Chinese turbine builders like Mingyang are already pushing their way onto the market and putting local manufacturers under pressure. Scenarios are already being discussed in the German wind power scene, according to which the industry could collapse, like the solar industry once did, under pressure from cheap Chinese suppliers.

“Only 20 percent of district heating producers use renewable energies”

According to Economics Minister Habeck and Building Minister Geywitz, district heating should play an important role in the settlement of the traffic light heating dispute. However, Daniel Wetzel, an energy expert in the WELT business editorial team, explains that district heating is not automatically climate-neutral.

At Siemens Gamesa in particular, the quality problems with wind turbines, which have so far only been known in the onshore area, could also extend to the offshore area, fears stock analyst Schröder. “Wind power turbines at sea are subjected to even greater stress than those on land.

Should there be any quality problems in this area, after a few years of operation they are likely to have a greater impact than with onshore wind turbines.” When asked whether CEO Bruch was still the right man at the head of the group, Schröder replied: “It may be the question there are no more taboos after personal consequences.”

Other company experts are also skeptical: “It’s getting tight for Siemens Energy boss Bruch,” says an insider in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG. Bruch took over Siemens Gamesa completely to solve the problems. It’s just that he obviously can’t do it. Chairman of the supervisory board Joe Kaeser, formerly CEO of Siemens, did not want to comment on the problems of the group he controls when asked. Major shareholder Siemens, in turn, refers to the announcement of the quarterly figures on August 10th.

Siemens itself could have an impairment requirement

But one thing is clear: If the course at Siemens Energy does not turn up again after the slump, the Munich-based company itself will have to write down around 1.3 billion euros.

Apparently, Gamesa’s quality problems have long been rooted in a central component of the large four-megawatt wind power plants. Like most of its competitors, Gamesa uses a gearbox in the nacelle because the rotors, which are over 150 meters in diameter, turn relatively slowly at ten revolutions per minute. If you were to direct this directly to a generator, then this would require a lot of expensive copper to convert the kinetic energy into electricity.

Profiteer from every scenario

So Gamesa installed a gearbox that increases the generator speed to around 1000 revolutions per minute – this means that the generator is smaller and the system is significantly cheaper. But the gears also create another source of error.

The gearbox housings in the 4-megawatt class crack more often than average, the gearbox then loses oil, and in the worst case there is a risk of gearbox damage or even a catastrophic oil fire. From a business point of view, the development on Friday shows that the technical problems for Siemens Energy are already a major challenge.

