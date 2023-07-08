Economy Siemens Energy

The crucial question after the Gamesa debacle

Status: 07.07.2023 | Reading time: 4 minutes

Among other things, the special committee should clarify the question of “who knew what and when”.

Which: REUTERS

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Because of the technical problems with the products of the wind power subsidiary Gamesa, Siemens Energy had to withdraw its profit forecast. Now the company wants to work up the costly fiasco. The consequences can be very far-reaching.

With a special committee, the supervisory board of Siemens Energy wants to determine the causes and consequences of the disastrous profit warning that was triggered on June 22 by the wind power subsidiary Gamesa. The eight-person committee is headed by former Voith boss Hubert Lienhard and met for the first time this week.

The special committee is technically oriented, the members mainly include engineers, including Siemens board member Matthias Rebellius. WELT AM SONNTAG learned this from circles of the control committee.

Siemens Energy had to withdraw its profit forecast because technical problems had again been noticed with the products of the Spanish wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa. On the day of the announcement, Siemens Energy’s share price collapsed by more than a third. One reason for the severe loss of confidence among investors was that the management could neither name the exact causes nor quantify the exact extent of the financial burden: the costs were “over a billion euros,” it was only said.

Among other things, the special committee should clarify the question of “who knew what and when”, as it was called. This is because the technical problems were not discovered when Gamesa was taken over, although a careful examination (“due diligence”) is required for transactions of this magnitude.

External experts at the request of the Supervisory Board

In addition to the supervisory board, the management of Siemens Energy has also set up a task force to get the problems under control. The group should also use external helpers and experts. These were probably also added at the request or by order of the Supervisory Board. The problems at Gamesa had grown to an extent that could no longer be solved “with on-board resources”, according to the control committee: “We are now installing security levels.”

also read

The responsible managers Christian Bruch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens Energy, and Gamesa boss Jochen Eickholt still have the trust of the supervisory board, according to the circles. They are the right ones to solve the problems. A leap of faith with reservations: “The situation has reached a stage where you have to say: If something else comes up now, something would have to change in terms of personnel,” said the supervisory board.

also read

The extent of the losses should only become clearer when the figures for the third quarter are presented. There is no specific date for this yet. It is difficult to assess how the situation will affect the order backlog and what provisions will be necessary. There are also framework agreements with the planners of two offshore wind farms. The delivery of turbines was agreed, but neither scheduled nor certain.

One model in particular was affected by the damage

The technical problems at Siemens Gamesa are said to only affect turbines for onshore wind turbines. While relatively little damage occurred in the 4X generation of turbines, the 5X model showed the most limitations. Siemens Gamesa has produced 800 of this type and has so far delivered around 100 to customers. Many of the systems are currently being operated by the operator with reduced output. To date, Siemens has installed a total of 63,000 wind turbines worldwide under various brand names.

The difficulties are probably also a consequence of the high competitive pressure in an industry in which there has been little consolidation so far. As soon as a turbine was in production, the next type of device was already announced in order to stay ahead of the competition. Apparently, the high pace of development was often at the expense of quality – not only at Gamesa.

The crucial question for Siemens Energy is now whether the 5X problems are “only” repairable assembly damage or a design flaw. If the latter were the case, it would probably also be a problem for the Norwegian expert DNV, who had certified the design of the 5X. According to the advertising flyer, the 5X was to become the “platform” for a “new generation” of wind turbines. The turbines were sold in various configurations ranging from 5.6 to 7 megawatts. The rotor diameter is 170 meters, the height of the tower up to 185 meters.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

