Siemens raises sales and profit forecast again

This helped Siemens to almost triple its net profit of 3.55 (2021/22: 1.21) billion euros in the second quarter. The result from the industrial business rose by 47 percent to 2.61 billion euros, but thus just missed the expectations of the analysts. “We kept what we promised. We were able to turn our excellent sales growth into a high profit,” said CFO Ralf Thomas. Group sales soared on a comparable basis by 15 percent to 19.4 billion euros, and after a dip in the first quarter, order intake rose again by 15 percent to 23.6 billion euros.