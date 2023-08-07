Siemens: suspected corruption – police arrest manager in Austria

Economy “High criminal energy”

Suspicion of corruption at Siemens – Police arrest manager in Austria

Status: 07.08.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

There is a lot at stake for Siemens

In the case of possible corruption in Austria, there is a new twist. The authorities have arrested an employee of Siemens Austria. As WELT learned, it is a manager. The information that is leaking to the public reveals a criminal system.

17 years after the bribery scandal at Siemens, the Munich group seems to be involved in a corruption scandal again. According to information from WELT, a Siemens executive in Austria was arrested, as were several other suspects, including employees of a hospital group in Vorarlberg. Investigate the public prosecutor’s office and the State Criminal Police Office.

The extent and exact circumstances of the fraud case are still in the dark. But the information that is gradually becoming public reveals a criminal system with which the accused have apparently enriched themselves with the help of forged documents over the years. The managing director of a damaged company speaks of “high criminal energy”.

According to the allegations, the frauds seem to focus on manipulated, excessive invoices for the delivery of building technology from the Siemens Smart Infrastructure division.

Upcoming “multi-crisis”

The bills for expansion and new construction were paid by the public hospital operator KHBG in Vorarlberg, where, according to Austrian newspaper reports, three employees who are accused of having harmed their employer were arrested.

In the meantime, the name of another company has become known in this context, that of the automotive supplier Hirschmann in the municipality of Rankweil, where an employee is said to have been arrested.

In the Siemens headquarters in Munich, the process is generally confirmed without giving details. A spokesman referred to the public prosecutor’s investigation. At the same time, the company emphasizes that only a report from the group’s own compliance system initiated the investigations in Austria.

Siemens speaks of “zero tolerance policy”

“Siemens has proactively disclosed to the public prosecutor’s office circumstances that were uncovered as part of an ongoing compliance investigation,” the company said in writing. We cooperate extensively with the authorities. “We have a strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and other violations of applicable law.”

What makes the case so explosive for Siemens is the unforgotten legacy of the company’s recent history. At the end of 2006, a system of bribes paid to corrupt business partners and officials, with which the group had landed orders all over the world for many years, was exposed. 1.3 billion euros in bribes are said to have flowed, by far the largest case of corruption in the post-war history of Germany.

The news of the affair plunged Siemens into an existential crisis. As a consequence, improvements were promised and a complex compliance system was installed that allows employees to report indications of misconduct in their own company under the seal of confidentiality without having to fear negative consequences. Apparently this happened in this particular case.

As was learned from corporate circles, the arrested employee is said to be an executive from Siemens Austria. The subsidiary has been in existence for more than 140 years and had sales of 2.8 billion euros last year. A total of 9,000 employees work for Siemens in Austria.

The affected hospital group from Vorarlberg sees itself cheated of large sums by the manipulated bills and describes itself in a press release as a “victim” of the criminal acts. Apparently, two employees of the KHBG and a retired employee of the Vorarlberg state hospitals are among the suspects.

The KHBG has already started an internal check of the billing systems, whereby “no functional errors in the control system were found” during the first check. “The fact that all of this could be circumvented with fraudulent intent is evidence of a very high level of criminal energy. Ultimately, the investigations by the public prosecutor’s office and the State Criminal Police Office will show where and how, with what criminal procedures, our control system was obviously undermined,” says the KHBG.

The company also announced possible legal action against Siemens. “The clear goal is the complete indemnification of the KHBG, since this is citizens’ tax money,” says a statement from the hospital group. “A possible assertion of claims against the Siemens company will also be legally examined.”

The State Criminal Police Office and the public prosecutor’s office initially did not comment on inquiries from WELT. So it remains unclear how exactly the alleged gang fraud took place. It is also unclear whether and how many other companies were involved.

