SIG, Eli Lilly and Mortgages

SIG, Eli Lilly and Mortgages

Well-packaged profits, high-flying pharmaceuticals – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes what he likes about the packaging manufacturer SIG, why he swears by the US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly – and why it is always worth comparing prices before taking out a mortgage.

The packaging specialist SIG is on a high.

In search of Swiss growth stocks in the XXL class, I went to the SIG Group (SIGN SW) bumped. According to my projections, the operating result will increase from CHF 393 million to CHF 611 million between 2020 and 2025. With a current valuation of 10 billion francs, the packaging specialist is not a secondary stock: the really big investors from abroad, such as the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, are among the ten largest shareholders! (New on the recommendation list)

