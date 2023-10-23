Signa needs a new start – without René Benko

Technically speaking, the founder no longer has any say at Signa. He is merely chairman of the advisory board. But even if Benko doesn’t hold an operational position, he still has all the threads coming together. Hardly anything goes against his resistance – Signa’s shareholders, lenders and business partners know that. It probably doesn’t help that the Vienna public prosecutor’s office suspects him of bribing an employee of the Austrian Ministry of Finance. Even if Benko denies the accusation: the mere fact that there is suspicion does not necessarily promote trust in the Signa founder. In addition, according to previous media reports, the banking supervisors of the European Central Bank (ECB) are taking a closer look at the commitments of European banks to Signa. Bankers are currently examining very carefully how they deal with the situation. And last but not least, his fellow shareholders at Signa are likely to view Benko’s prominent role increasingly critically.

Share this: Facebook

X

