Home » Signa needs a new start – without René Benko
Business

Signa needs a new start – without René Benko

by admin
Signa needs a new start – without René Benko

Technically speaking, the founder no longer has any say at Signa. He is merely chairman of the advisory board. But even if Benko doesn’t hold an operational position, he still has all the threads coming together. Hardly anything goes against his resistance – Signa’s shareholders, lenders and business partners know that. It probably doesn’t help that the Vienna public prosecutor’s office suspects him of bribing an employee of the Austrian Ministry of Finance. Even if Benko denies the accusation: the mere fact that there is suspicion does not necessarily promote trust in the Signa founder. In addition, according to previous media reports, the banking supervisors of the European Central Bank (ECB) are taking a closer look at the commitments of European banks to Signa. Bankers are currently examining very carefully how they deal with the situation. And last but not least, his fellow shareholders at Signa are likely to view Benko’s prominent role increasingly critically.

See also  Bufala Campana: for ChatGPT it is a "gastronomic treasure" also appreciated abroad

You may also like

The Peso Continues to Strengthen: Dollar Exchange Rate...

Eurostat corrects Italy’s deficit and debt and cuts...

China’s Tax and Land Use Investigations on Apple...

Gas price & gas supply: The most important...

Tax, the government prepares a new calendar for...

2023 Beijing Human Resources Market Salary Status Report...

Resolution 11 of 10/16/2023 – Adoption of the...

Sino-German Automobile Industry Cooperation: A Model for Win-Win...

This is how Mercedes-Benz wants to get rid...

Short-term rentals, Limehome looking for a place in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy