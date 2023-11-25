Signa towards bankruptcy, application to the court of the German branch

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Signa real estate group is heading towards bankruptcy while the German subsidiary Signa Real Estate Management Germany has just filed an official bankruptcy petition at the Berlin Charlottenburg District Court. The news was reported by the German magazine Spiegel.

The request concerns a German branch of Signa Prime Selection, where tycoon Rene Benko has collected his valuable existing properties. It could just be a first step. The Austrian newspaper Der Standard said that the Signa group could file for bankruptcy next Tuesday.

Communications to employees

Signa employee meetings are scheduled for the same day, Tuesday, during which employees will be informed about the insolvency and next steps, the newspaper reports.

The Signa group, which has assets of 27 billion euros and debts of billions towards dozens of banks, insurance companies and pension funds which over the years have financed and invested in Signa companies, offers bond sales prospectuses. Financial ties are particularly strong in Austria, where Signa was founded and is based.

Behind the group crisis, the grip of the rise in rates and financing costs and the German slowdown: Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is in the midst of a real estate crisis after a sharp increase in interest rates and of construction costs has forced some developers into insolvency and put deals and construction on hold.

