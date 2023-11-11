Home » Signa wants restructuring plan by the end of the month
Business

Signa wants restructuring plan by the end of the month

by admin
Signa wants restructuring plan by the end of the month

The restructuring expert Arndt Geiwitz, who has been leading Signa since Wednesday as chairman of the advisory board and chairman of the shareholders’ committee, will also look after the interests of the Benko family private foundation during the restructuring, which, according to previous information, will remain Signa’s largest shareholder.

Also read: This man is responsible for restructuring the Signa Group

The major Tyrolean investor Benko had given up management of the group, which, in addition to prestige properties such as the Chrysler Building in New York, also includes the German department store chain Galeria, after he had lost the trust of important other shareholders.

See also  Schleweis: Abolish real estate transfer tax for owner-occupiers | free press

You may also like

Kratos Unveils Long-Awaited Thanatos Drone Model

Consob definitively blocks the fake takeover bid for...

New sanctions: This is how the billion-dollar business...

Federal Reserve’s Impact on Mexican Peso and Global...

Civitavecchia, record number of cruise passengers in 2023

China and Russia are committed to sticking to...

Pharmaceutical and chemical industry – International ranking: Bronze...

Google Introduces New Tool for Learning English on...

Booking pays 94 million euros to the Italian...

Ransomware Attack on Industrial and Commercial Bank of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy