Signa wants restructuring plan by the end of the month

The restructuring expert Arndt Geiwitz, who has been leading Signa since Wednesday as chairman of the advisory board and chairman of the shareholders’ committee, will also look after the interests of the Benko family private foundation during the restructuring, which, according to previous information, will remain Signa’s largest shareholder.

The major Tyrolean investor Benko had given up management of the group, which, in addition to prestige properties such as the Chrysler Building in New York, also includes the German department store chain Galeria, after he had lost the trust of important other shareholders.

