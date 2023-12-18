Signa’s insolvency – “Politicians have always courted René Benko” – News

Big names in Austrian politics sought to get close to real estate entrepreneur René Benko. Former chancellors were on his payroll. Now Benko’s Signa group is collapsing. The question is what role politics played in the rise and fall of René Benko. The Austrian journalist Eva Linsinger knows many of the entanglements between Wunderwuzzi Benko and politicians.

Eva Linsinger

Head of the domestic editorial team of the Austrian magazine “Profil”

Linsinger has been head of the Austria department at the news magazine “Profil” since 2015. Before that, she worked for other Austrian media as an editor and correspondent from Brussels. She is also the author of several books.

SRF News: What would you describe the relationship between René Benko and Austrian politics as?

Eva Linsinger: Too narrow. Politicians have always courted René Benko. There are also a large number of former top politicians on his payroll. That was too close.

Entanglements in politics

The entanglements go far beyond one party:

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP): Kurz brokered the purchase of the Kika/Leiner furniture chain by Benko. He then came onto Benko’s payroll. He acted as an intermediary and advisor.Former Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer (SPÖ): Gusenbauer is active in several business areas of Signa Holding.Former Vice Chancellor Susanne Riess (FPÖ): Riess works in various areas of the Signa Group.

Politics also helped René Benko and his Signa Group become so big.

Absolutely. She helped by arranging contacts. The economic and corruption prosecutor’s office is currently examining how much she helped him avoid taxes. It is common and legitimate for companies to try to pay as little tax as possible. But the fact that the Ministry of Finance helps is no longer a common occurrence. There was also help with contacts and relationships.

There is a suspicion that politics (…) helped keep Signa alive longer than would have made economic sense.

Why did politics play a role? Was it primarily about money?

Also, but it’s also about reputation and power. Disenchantment with politics and politicians has been rampant in Austria for a very long time. You like to surround yourself with people from the business world who seem to be miracle workers and who seem to be totally successful. You probably hoped that a little of the shine of the seemingly super successful business man, the child prodigy, would also rub off on you. Although there had long been suspicions that the entire Signa group was somewhat built on sand.

Is politics partly responsible for the fact that the Signa Group is now collapsing like a house of cards? Did she allow herself to be blinded?

She allowed herself to be blinded just like everyone else. There is also a specific suspicion that is being investigated by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. There is a suspicion that politicians, by not looking and also by helping with tax procedures, helped to keep Signa alive longer than would have made economic sense.

Legend: Alfred Gusenbauer, René Benko and Sebastian Kurz (from left to right): The two top politicians are on Benko’s payroll. (Photo from June 2014) imago images

Is self-criticism noticeable in politics? Do you also see a shared responsibility in Austrian politics?

Partially. The processing is just beginning. A new parliamentary investigative committee will meet next year. Among other things, the relationships between Benko and politics will also be examined. It should also be investigated whether and, if so, to which parties he donated. That is one aspect.

The reason for the discussion is Gusenbauer and Kurz on Benko’s Payroll.

The other is that something like a cooling-down phase or some kind of commission is being discussed. This is intended to examine what former chancellors do after they leave politics. The reason for the discussion is Gusenbauer and Kurz, who are on Benko’s payroll. It should be checked whether contacts were maintained during the political period and whether attempts were made to take advantage of advantages. That is the political debate. The other is an examination by the control committee.

Brigitte Kramer conducted the interview.

