The decree for the Priolo plants

Signed the ministerial decree regarding the Priolo plants of the company Isab Srl. The decree establishes the necessary measures to ensure the balance between the continuity of the business productivity, employment protection, occupational safety, health and the environment.

In particular, the decree provides for a series of actions coordinated at regional level to resolve the environmental issues relating to the purification plants managed by Ias Spa in Priolo Gargallo (SR) and by Priolo Servizi Scpa in Melilli (SR). The ministerial decree also establishes a deadline of 36 months for plant upgrading interventions, which could be required in the event of a review of the integrated environmental authorization for the operation of the Isab plants.

The ministerial decree was issued following the dpcm of 4 February, which declared the complex of plants owned by the Isab company to be of national strategic interest pursuant to decree-law 207, considering the sector in which it operates, the number of employees and the importance of production for the country’s energy independence.

“With the Decree we are taking a further step forward to guarantee the continuity of the Isa plants in Priolo, strategic for our energy security, paying maximum attention to the environmental issues of the territory”, said the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto pichetto.

“Il measure – adds Pichetto – in fact he punctually intervenes on the theme of purification, decisive for the industrial area and the neighboring municipalities, imposing limits on discharges, monitoring and strict deadlines for the eventual compliance of the plants. Employment prospects, production and environmental protection – concludes the Minister – must always go hand in hand”.