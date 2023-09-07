Significant Progress in Dongtai High-tech Zone Projects as Investment Reaches 2.864 Billion Yuan

ChinaJiangsu.com, September 6- In recent days, Dongtai High-tech Zone in Yancheng City has witnessed a surge in project promotions. Notably, the district has initiated one high-end intelligent equipment project, while two projects have actively participated in the centralized construction of Yancheng City Urban Construction, collectively investing a whopping 2.864 billion yuan.

Since the beginning of September, Dongtai High-tech Zone has demonstrated an unwavering commitment in accelerating its project advancements. With a determined and resolute approach, they have been swift in signing contracts and actively pursuing projects, all the while emphasizing quick results. The district has consistently focused on meeting the monthly mission of Jinjiu and embarked on a 100-day sprint towards achieving its goals.

In line with this, Dongtai High-tech Zone has led the way by capitalizing on its strengths, rectifying any weaknesses, and fortifying the necessary foundation. In order to attain this, the district has diligently conducted in-depth research on industry directions, effectively utilizing its green power resources. By aligning its efforts with the semiconductor, new energy, wind power photovoltaic, and high-end equipment industries, Dongtai High-tech Zone aims to invest and collaborate on various chain-type projects, including both upstream and downstream supporting projects. The district intends to capitalize on the opportunity of managing low-cost intensive operations that yield fruitful results by bringing together these industrial conglomerates.

Simultaneously, Dongtai High-tech Zone has expedited ongoing projects. By leveraging the production lines of the JA Solar Technology Project, which are scheduled for completion in October, the district has extended invitations to relevant business personnel, urging them to experience the thriving business environment of Dongtai. This proactive approach aims to attract further investment and foster productive partnerships that contribute to the establishment of communication and negotiation channels for supporting projects with high technological value and significant output contributions. Furthermore, the district is unabating in its efforts to foster labor division and attract investment across its entire industrial chain.

Drawing attention to the Xinhuarui new energy and automotive power semiconductor project, which boasts a total investment of 500 million yuan, the district has been closely monitoring its construction timeline. Committing ample resources and manpower, Dongtai High-tech Zone aims to seize the opportunity and ensure that the various processes and types of work are efficiently executed. There is a concerted effort to ensure completion and production by October. Furthermore, the district has diligently organized the construction of Fanrui’s high-end intelligent equipment project. This project alone carries a total investment of 1 billion yuan. A dedicated team is prepared to reverse the construction timeline, working tirelessly at full capacity to expedite its acceptance, production, and positive outcomes.

In addition to project acceleration, Dongtai High-tech Zone has focused on coordinating elements and providing specialized services for major provincial industrial projects and key technological transformation projects. The Highgood Semiconductor project is set to be fully completed and put into production in the third quarter, while the technical transformation project of Fulehua Semiconductor Power Module Substrate Intelligent Production Line aims to be in trial production before the year ends, with a strong emphasis on swift production and increased sales. Furthermore, the Shanghai Electric 8MW drive chain technical transformation project, which partially commenced operations this month, is rapidly progressing to ensure full operation by October so as to cater to the demands of the domestic wind power equipment market.

Not content with mere project advancements, Dongtai High-tech Zone has identified and addressed challenges associated with inefficient land and idling factories. They have implemented measures to effectively utilize long-term idle land within specific time limits. Additionally, local enterprises have been mobilized to expedite equity restructuring, and a strong emphasis has been placed on urging underperforming companies to boost asset restructuring.

With its determined efforts in captivating investments and fostering a conducive business environment, Dongtai High-tech Zone is rapidly establishing itself as a high-tech hub with immense potential for growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

