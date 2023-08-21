Significant Revenue Growth: Huanxi Media’s Mid-Term Revenue Soars by 95x, Pagoda’s Net Profit Surges 30%

Huanxi Media’s Revenue Surges, Pagoda Reports Profit Increase

August 21, 2023 | Hong Kong

Huanxi Media, a prominent Chinese media company, announced a staggering increase in mid-term revenue, which soared by nearly 95 times. Additionally, Pagoda Group reported a significant rise in net profit in the first half of the year. These announcements were made on August 21 in the Hong Kong stock market.

Huanxi Media (01003.HK) recorded a substantial boost in its net income and film investment income, reaching 1.393 billion Hong Kong dollars. This figure represents a remarkable year-on-year increase of 94.61 times. Furthermore, the net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to 401 million Hong Kong dollars, compared to a loss of 93.579 million Hong Kong dollars in the same period last year.

Pagoda Group (02411.HK) also showcased positive financial results, with revenue in the first half of the year reaching 6.294 billion yuan. This represents a year-on-year increase of 6.4%. Net profit attributable to shareholders saw a significant surge of 34.1%, reaching 261 million yuan. In terms of sales, fruit and other food products accounted for about 97.2% of total sales. Notably, the company’s domestic retail stores also increased by 507 to 5,958.

The news of Huanxi Media and Pagoda Group’s successful financial performance comes at a time of economic recovery and growth in the Hong Kong stock market. Investors are keeping a close eye on these companies as they continue to thrive amidst the challenging business environment.

It is crucial for investors to be aware of the risks associated with the stock market and exercise caution when making investment decisions. The information provided in this article is for reference only and should not be considered as investment advice.