Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil is antagonizing the trade associations because the Social Democrat predicts a “significant increase” in the statutory minimum wage. The old debate is back in no time.

Share this article

How independent is the Minimum Wage Commission? From the point of view of his critics, Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) gave the impression with his comments on the statutory lower wage limit that the body was primarily there to decide what he expected to be a “significant increase” in the minimum wage. This was only raised in October from EUR 10.45 to EUR 12 – a jump that business associations found difficult to come to terms with.

“Interfered in wage debates as a member of the government”

So their excitement about it is hardly surprising. “Heil is once again making a move to get involved in wage debates as a member of the government, bypassing the social partners – that’s unspeakable,” says Oliver Barta, the new managing director of Südwestmetall, outraged. “Heil is once again ignoring a historically grown separation in Germany between the decisions of the social partners and the federal government.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz must urgently admonish his minister “so that he no longer dupes the social partners”. Representatives from science, business and trade unions make amicable decisions in the commission. “Heil obviously wants to give the impression that a member of the government has to take ownership of the issue,” Barta complained.

Thilo Brodtmann, Managing Director of the VDMA mechanical engineering association, made a similar statement: This would undermine the commission “for the second time – the limit for state wage fixing would finally be exceeded,” he said. Heil had argued above all with inflation and the recent tariff increases.

Confirmed in the criticism of “political wage determination”.

The nine-member committee, each consisting of three representatives from employers and trade unions, two scientists and the chair (labor market expert Christiane Schönefeld) presents a report every two years by June 30 and makes a recommendation for the minimum wage in the following two years. In doing so, the Commission orients itself towards the overall economic development and subsequently towards the development of tariffs.

The earliest the minimum wage can continue to rise is January 1, 2024. The federal government justified the drastic increase to twelve euros as a one-time intervention – now the opponents at the time see their assessment of a political wage determination confirmed.





