Home Business Significantly more money from 2024?
Business

Significantly more money from 2024?

by admin
Significantly more money from 2024?

Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil is antagonizing the trade associations because the Social Democrat predicts a “significant increase” in the statutory minimum wage. The old debate is back in no time.

Close

Share this article

How independent is the Minimum Wage Commission? From the point of view of his critics, Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) gave the impression with his comments on the statutory lower wage limit that the body was primarily there to decide what he expected to be a “significant increase” in the minimum wage. This was only raised in October from EUR 10.45 to EUR 12 – a jump that business associations found difficult to come to terms with.

“Interfered in wage debates as a member of the government”

So their excitement about it is hardly surprising. “Heil is once again making a move to get involved in wage debates as a member of the government, bypassing the social partners – that’s unspeakable,” says Oliver Barta, the new managing director of Südwestmetall, outraged. “Heil is once again ignoring a historically grown separation in Germany between the decisions of the social partners and the federal government.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz must urgently admonish his minister “so that he no longer dupes the social partners”. Representatives from science, business and trade unions make amicable decisions in the commission. “Heil obviously wants to give the impression that a member of the government has to take ownership of the issue,” Barta complained.

Thilo Brodtmann, Managing Director of the VDMA mechanical engineering association, made a similar statement: This would undermine the commission “for the second time – the limit for state wage fixing would finally be exceeded,” he said. Heil had argued above all with inflation and the recent tariff increases.

See also  Science and Technology Morning Post | Meicai is making a large number of layoffs, Xiaomi responds to Lei Jun selling 300 million shares of Xiaomi stock_公司

Confirmed in the criticism of “political wage determination”.

The nine-member committee, each consisting of three representatives from employers and trade unions, two scientists and the chair (labor market expert Christiane Schönefeld) presents a report every two years by June 30 and makes a recommendation for the minimum wage in the following two years. In doing so, the Commission orients itself towards the overall economic development and subsequently towards the development of tariffs.

The earliest the minimum wage can continue to rise is January 1, 2024. The federal government justified the drastic increase to twelve euros as a one-time intervention – now the opponents at the time see their assessment of a political wage determination confirmed.



You may also like

2022: Dynamic development in a strengthening environment

Apple, the Antitrust is moving in France: the...

5.1 million employees, 619,000 companies, 170,000 products –...

Milan Stock Exchange opening on the rise. Paris...

Egypt: Cairo will host the World Urban Forum...

Innovation: Solar panels from the printer: Newspaper for...

Third Polo, there are the first repentant: “Carfagna...

Appointments, tug of war with the League and...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Lukaku exults, Big Rom “secret” after Benfica-Inter’s 0-2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy