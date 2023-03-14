After Silicon Valley Bank, here are the institutes that could go into fibrillation. Excellent institutes but which risk effects from what is happening on the markets

The bailout plan has started but does not reassure, for now. Also because after the “sudden” collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, the speculative bubble of technology is no longer just a slogan.

After the collapse, along with Signature Bank and President Joe Biden’s announcements that the US banking system is healthy and that all investors will still receive funds, markets remain hesitant. The bailout plan from the Federal Reserve, the US Department of the Treasury and the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) does not put aside the tensions.

The big problem behind the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank is the nature of the bank deposits of the citizens of the Stars and Stripes. And Silicon Valley Bank is a model of that. Only 3% of deposits in Silicon Valley Bank are less than $250,000, so he’s protected by law. Instead, over 85% of the Silicon Valley bank’s deposits are uninsured. And in the same condition there would be many medium-sized institutions, such as the Silicon Valley Bank, and small ones. A current crisis very different from that of 2008, where the institution was of very different dimensions.

