Silicon Valley Bank burns 80 billion: a new Lehman?

Someone already summons the specter Lehman Brothers. Fears of bankruptcy Silicon Valley Bank (Svb) are sinking markets around the world, with banking stocks plummeting. Moreover, the collapse of the institute specializing in financing and services for start-ups would be another earthquake spreading from California, the second in a few days after the liquidation of the Silvergate Bankthe operator linked to the world of cryptocurrencies.

The markets fear a “bank run”, i.e. the rush to withdraw money from current accounts, after the Santa Clara bank unexpectedly decided to issue 2.25 billion shares to shore up capital and cover investment gaps. The losses are worth $1.8 billion and relate to the sale of bonds and other asset precisely in order to deal with repayments to depositors with due liquidity.

The Svb said it has exited $21 billion of its most liquid or easily marketable assets, including Treasuries Usa and mortgage-backed securities. He borrowed 15 billion and, in fact, started an emergency sale of shares to raise funds. The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank al Nasdaq it is currently worth 60% and burns a capitalization of 80 billion dollars. It is clear that the bank is penalized by the devaluation of bonds linked to the interest rate rally initiated by Federal Reserve exactly one year ago to deal with inflation, still ongoing tightening.

In short, we are facing a “doom loop” between sovereign bonds and the credit institution that risks being fatal. In the meantime, the violent sell-off has spread to both other US lenders and Europeans. And futures on names like Citigroup, BofA, JpMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs e Wells Fargo anticipate losses of up to 6%. But since misfortunes never come alone and the black swan is always around the corner, the flight of customers adds to the collapse of the stock for Svb, also fueled by the warnings of venture capital investors.

Born exactly 40 years ago, the Silicon Valley Bank it has a negligible size compared to the giants of Wall Street, but boasts an enormous weight for technology companies and innovative start-ups (212 billion in assets under management last year) both in terms of banking services and for financing and management private assets for the benefit of workers in the sector.

The CEO Greg Becker now he is trying to calm things down and claims that there is no liquidity crisis, but it is not easy after confessing in a letter that he has sold “basically everything”. Becker did it know that the investment fund General Atlantic will participate with 500 million dollars in the issue of shares in the IPO (for the remainder 1.25 billion dollars of common shares and 500 million shares of depositary shares are on the market) and has ensured that the proceeds from the sale of assets it will be reinvested immediately in assets that will increase the institution’s profitability.

Of course, all Wall Street suffers from the announcements of the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell. But Svb pays above all for the crisis in the technology sector which is its core business. In fact, the institute has ties to about half of US venture-funded start-ups and more than 40% of venture-funded tech and health-care companies that debuted in the index during 2022. Silicon Valleyhowever, it is in deep retreat, affected by the reduction in revenues and by a heavy increase in financing costs, which burn up the liquidity of deposits and have repercussions on the workforce.

From Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs to 11,000 of Metafrom staff cuts made several times since Elon Musk are Twitter to the difficulties of Microsoft e Apple, the situation is not rosy at all. In general, the employment hemorrhage of US hi-tech companies could exceed the threshold of 150 thousand units and it is clear that the post-pandemic reality is a wall against which risky choices and too euphoric forecasts are going to slam.

Il Covidin fact, had given the sector the illusion of a Eldorado (for revenues and share performance) that one imagined could last forever. Steps were taken that went too far and investment targets were set which, with the end of the pandemic, proved to be unrealistic. In the meantime, advertising revenues have also collapsed and some players have embarked on futuristic and suggestive initiatives which, however, currently have little success and market output (just remember that Google has lost 100 billion in capitalization to compete with Microsoft on the artificial intelligence).

Now is the time for heavy nervousness, despite the good reputation and traditional solidity of management Silicon Valley Bank. So much so that analysts wonder what will happen at this point to other credit institutions that do not have the same rating and the same reputation as Svb.

