No small number: At the end of 2022, Silicon Valley Bank was ranked 16th in the US banking industry by asset value. dpa, llustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto

Investors should take advantage of Silicon Valley Bank’s crisis, Goldman Sachs analysts say. The risk of broader contagion from smaller regional banks is unlikely, analysts said. The prices of other large financial institutions have meanwhile fallen slightly, a good time to buy shares.

Goldman Sachs analysts recommend investors to take advantage of the Silicon Valley bank crisis. Shares of Wall Street giants have fallen as the financial institution went bust, particularly banks. This is a good opportunity to invest in the institutes.

The risk of broader contagion from smaller regional banks is also unlikely, analysts said. In fact, Thursday’s sell-off in bank stocks was the third-biggest in the past 25 years, after the early 2020 Covid crash and that of August 2011, analysts at Goldman write.

read too Bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank: Startups can breathe easy business/wie-die-silicon-valley-bank-ins-verderben-schlitterte/”>

Some investors may already have started buying top bank stocks. JPMorgan Chase’s stock rose 2.5 percent and Wells Fargo’s stock rose 0.56 percent on Friday.

These 3 points speak for the thesis

The communication makes three points that support this view. First, the risk of contagion from small to large banks is low, as regional lenders account for just 1.5 percent of the investment-grade bond market.

Second, even their small portion of the market is diversified, made up of 15 issuers, with no single bank responsible for more than 20 percent of allotted bonds.

“Finally, given the post-global financial crisis regulatory environment, we believe the risk of large US or Yankee banks suffering a capital or liquidity event caused by asset/liability imbalances or concentrated positions in securities portfolios is low.” Goldman.

read too Who will buy Silicon Valley Bank? The savior might not come from Wall Street

The Silicon Valley Bank Crisis

The financial crisis began when SVB reported $1.8 billion in losses on the sale of a $21 billion bond portfolio that was hurt by rising interest rates. Depositors withdrew their money. SVB’s plans to raise more capital fell through. This led to bank regulators shutting down the company to contain the crisis.

Meanwhile, RBC analyst Gerard Cassidy has also dismissed worries about an impending contagion. In an interview with CNBC, he said SVB has a uniquely high exposure to bonds, while only a small part of its capital consists of small customer deposits.

“This bank is different because it doesn’t have low-cost customer deposits like other banks,” he said.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

This article has been translated from English into German. You can read the original here.