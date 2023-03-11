Listen to the audio version of the article

After the bankruptcy of Silvergate Bank, a Californian credit institution linked to the crypto world, another bad news arrives again from California and always the prerogative of a credit institution.

This is the Silicon Valley Bank – specializing in funding for start-ups – whose stock has started trading on Wall Street with a 60% drop. The stock was then suspended because the bank was shut down by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Fdic) as bankruptcy trustee.

To protect insured depositors, the FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB). At the time of closing, the FDIC immediately transferred all of Silicon Valley Bank’s insured deposits to the DINB. As of December 31, 2022, Silicon Valley Bank had approximately $209.0 billion in total assets and approximately $175.4 billion in deposits. totals. At the time of closure, the amount of deposits in excess of the insurance limits was not determined. The amount of uninsured deposits will be determined once the FDIC obtains further information from the bank and customers.

The strong sell-off was triggered by news that the institution was trying to quickly raise about $2.25 billion after posting $1.8 billion in losses on bond sales in order to have the cash needed to pay off depositors. What worried investors was the underlying reason: in fact, the institute was forced to quickly liquidate a value of assets in its portfolio equal to 21 billion dollars to meet the growing demand for liquidity from client companies, mainly start-ups up in Silicon Valley, themselves hit by Fed rate hikes and therefore chasing cash.

At this point, there are fears of further bank-run (customer flight) after many venture capital investors would have recommended withdrawing their funds from the bank causing a collapse of Svb shares and a knock-on effect throughout the financial sector and banking.