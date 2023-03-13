Huitong Financial News——This morning, due to the “sudden collapse” of the Silicon Valley Bank, which caused the U.S. stock market to plummet and the U.S. dollar to fall sharply, the demand for gold as a safe-haven increased, and the main Shanghai gold futures jumped at the opening. As of 9:40 in the morning, the main force of Shanghai Gold rose 1.39%, and the main force of Shanghai Bank rose 2.17%.

This morning, due to the “sudden collapse” of the Silicon Valley Bank, which caused the U.S. stock market to plummet and the U.S. dollar to fall sharply, the demand for gold as a safe-haven increased, and the main Shanghai gold futures jumped at the opening. As of 9:40 in the morning, the main force of Shanghai Gold rose 1.39%, and the main force of Shanghai Bank rose 2.17%. Both COMEX gold and COMEX silver rose. Among them, COMEX gold rose 0.74%, COMEX silver rose 1.07%. Echoing the futures market, the precious metals sector of the stock market is also booming across the board. As of 9:48, the precious metals sector led the gains with a 4.27% increase. Western gold continues to rise by the limit, ushering in seven consecutive boards! Western Gold, Hengbang Shares and Intime Gold were among the biggest gainers.

macro aspect

In the United States, the seasonally adjusted non-agricultural employment population in February was 311,000, which was higher than the expected 205,000. Contrary to the boom in employment, wages rose by 0.2% month-on-month and 4.6% year-on-year, both lower than market expectations, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly exceeded market expectations by 20BP to 3.6%. It retreated sharply after the data, closing down 0.57% on Friday.

Recently, there is controversy in the market about whether the inflation rate can be reduced to 2% within this year. However, as the pressure on business operations continues to rise, as the job market and wage growth cool down, and the pressure on the financial market is superimposed, the price level may accelerate to fall later.

news side

Silicon Valley bank failure sparks safe-haven demand for gold

Shares of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) plummeted on Thursday after a $21 billion bond portfolio fire sale that resulted in a massive loss of $1.8 billion. The bank collapsed last Friday and was taken over by the FDIC. Market panic escalated. U.S. financial regulators moved on Sunday to ensure the safety of all depositors’ funds and set up a new lending program run by the Federal Reserve and financed by the Treasury Department. The liquidity risk of the U.S. stock banking system may have an impact on the Fed’s future monetary policy decisions. Although it is too early for the discussion to turn, it may be more cautious about the rate and pace of interest rate hikes. At present, the market expects a higher probability of raising interest rates by 25bp in March.

Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA): Given what’s happening in the U.S. financial system, a 25 basis point hike is more likely than a 50 basis point hike.

Goldman Sachs Research said it no longer expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its March 22 meeting given the recent stress on the banking system. Goldman Sachs maintained its forecast that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May, June and July, and now expects a terminal rate of 5.25-5.5%.

There is a wave of hoarding gold all over the world!China increases gold holdings for 4th straight month

In 2022, the global economy and situation will be turbulent, the world will launch a sell-off of U.S. debt, the process of de-dollarization will accelerate, and many countries will reduce their holdings of U.S. government debt. According to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department, Japan and China, the largest and second largest holders of U.S. treasury bonds, have reduced their holdings of U.S. treasury bonds for several consecutive months. In 2022, China will reduce US treasury bonds by US$173.2 billion, and currently only holds US treasury bonds of US$867.1 billion, the lowest figure in 13 years. According to news from Japan, Japan will sell a total of US$224.5 billion in US debt in 2022, down from the previous total of US$1.3 trillion to US$1.07 trillion.

In recent years, the hegemony and function of the US dollar have been questioned, and more countries have turned to the RMB instead of the US dollar for trade settlement. As a global “hard currency” without sovereign credit risk, gold is an important tool for the diversification of central bank reserve assets. “Hoarding gold” has become a common action of global central banks, and the allocation demand for gold assets continues to expand!

my country’s gold reserves have remained at 62.64 million ounces for three consecutive years since September 2019. In December 2022, the central bank will continue to increase its holdings of gold by 970,000 ounces, bringing its holdings to 2.48 million ounces in three months. According to the official website of the central bank, my country will continue to increase its holdings of gold by 480,000 ounces in January 2023, and its reserves will increase to 65.12 million ounces. At the end of February, my country’s gold reserves were 65.92 million ounces, an increase of 800,000 ounces from the previous month. This is the fourth consecutive month of gold holdings since the increase in November last year, with a cumulative total of more than 41 billion yuan.

According to the latest adjusted data from the World Gold Council, the global central bank’s net gold purchases in January 2023 were raised from 31 tons to 77 tons, showing that the enthusiasm for buying gold in countries around the world remains high against the background of high geopolitical uncertainty. According to the World Gold Council, the main reason for adjusting the data is the net purchase of 45 tons in Singapore’s follow-up report, which also makes the final January data a 192% month-on-month increase compared with December last year. It is worth mentioning that for global central banks, reducing dependence on the US dollar is also a reason to step up gold purchases.

According to data from the World Gold Council, in 2022, central banks’ demand for gold, a safe-haven asset, will increase significantly, and overall gold investment demand will increase by 10% compared with 2021. Among them, emerging market countries are the most active in buying gold. In the fourth quarter of 2022, central banks around the world purchased 417 tons of gold, and the total gold purchases in the second half of 2022 exceeded 800 tons. Gold demand will reach 4,741 tonnes in 2022, an 18% year-on-year increase and the highest level since 2011.

Turkey’s central bank is the largest “gold buyer” in 2022. Its annual gold reserves have increased by 148 tons and have now risen to 542 tons, the highest level on record. Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East will increase their gold holdings by 47 tons, 35 tons, 34 tons, and 25 tons respectively in 2022.

Analysts believe that under the influence of factors such as the slowdown of the Fed’s interest rate hike and the expectation of a U.S. economic recession, it is expected that the central banks of various countries will continue to buy gold, and gold will still perform well.

market outlook

Some senior analysts said that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has stepped in to ensure the safety of all depositors’ funds, which will help ease the panic in the market. However, in essence, the U.S. Treasury’s move did not break the rigid payment, which is not conducive to market clearing, or will plant more hidden dangers.

And just this morning, according to CNBC and other US media reports, US regulators announced the closure of Signature Bank on the 12th local time on the grounds of “systemic risk”. According to CNBC, Signature Bank, headquartered in New York, USA, is a large lender related to the cryptocurrency industry. The US Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced in a joint statement on the evening of the 12th that the bank was closed by the New York State financial regulator. Reported that the move is to prevent the banking crisis from spreading. “More bank runs set to start Monday morning”. Silicon Valley Bank, ranked 16th in the United States, declared bankruptcy in just 48 hours, and its risks continued to spill over. Although the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which has taken over the bank, has promised depositors will be insured up to $250,000 starting Monday, more than 90% of accounts are said to be in excess of that amount. Therefore, American hedge fund tycoon and Pershing Square founder Ackman tweeted to predict that other US banks will experience a full-scale run on Monday, “because no depositor is willing to bear even a small loss of one dollar of deposit, this risk has no return. “.

In the short term, the crisis of confidence and bank runs triggered by the banking crisis will continue to ferment. Some market participants believe that precious metals should continue to rise in the market outlook. The current lack of market confidence in the US dollar and the cooling of expectations for the Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of interest rate hikes will also support precious metals to continue to rise.

Institutional view

CITIC Securities Research Report pointed out that the main reason for Silicon Valley Bank’s predicament is the exposure of liquidity risk in the context of the Fed’s continuous interest rate hikes, but the liquidity pressure of Silicon Valley Bank does not necessarily mean that it will go bankrupt. It is true that market panic is spreading, but we believe that the current liquidity pressure of Silicon Valley Bank will not develop into a debt crisis, nor will it be enough to trigger a financial tsunami. Risks in the financial system are gradually accumulating under the high interest rate environment in the United States. Issues such as the inversion of the U.S. bond yield curve and insufficient liquidity in the bond market may amplify local financial risks, and local financial risks still need to be guarded against in the future.

Silicon Valley Bank’s announcement of large-scale refinancing caused market concerns about its liquidity and balance sheet status, and its stock price fell by more than 60%, which in turn affected the entire US banking sector and the US stock market. CICC Bank and the Strategy Group believe that SVB announced the sale of some of its bonds and large-scale refinancing, causing liquidity concerns. The market is worried about liquidity risks in the banking industry as a whole under the high interest rate environment. Judging from historical experience, liquidity shocks are sudden and unpredictable. The current overall situation may not be as tense as the market fears. In terms of leverage, after the financial crisis, the overall leverage of the U.S. financial sector is at a relatively low level under strong supervision, and the capital adequacy ratio is relatively healthy. Therefore, the possibility of a large-scale debt crisis does not seem to be high. The above events may not represent the overall US banking system. From the perspective of liquidity, the tightening of the series of onshore and offshore liquidity in the United States that we track is not so significant. Under extreme assumptions, if the subsequent tightening of liquidity triggers a greater level and degree of liquidity shock, the Fed may and has sufficient means to provide liquidity support.

GF Futures Research Report stated that although the overall strong employment and inflation data in the United States reflect that the economy is still supported, the risk of the financial system that the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and trigger the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank may reflect that the crisis is approaching. It will have a serious impact, but if the Fed pays more attention to liquidity risks, it will make more cautious decisions, slowing down expectations of tightening and boosting precious metal prices. In the case of an expected rate hike of 25BP in March, if U.S. inflation fails to see a significant drop next week, U.S. bond yields will be supported. During the period, the European Central Bank’s resolution will cause disturbances to limit the U.S. dollar’s ​​gains, and gradually digest the negative impact The price of gold remains range-bound at US$1,800-1,900/oz (410-420 yuan/g domestically). If the risk of financial market volatility rises, safe-haven demand will boost gold prices to hit the US$1,900 mark.

According to the research report of Sinolink Securities, the non-agricultural employment population in the United States was 311,000 after seasonal adjustment in February, which was higher than the expected 205,000. Contrary to the boom in employment, wages rose by 0.2% month-on-month and 4.6% year-on-year, both lower than market expectations, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly exceeded market expectations by 20BP to 3.6%. The Silicon Valley Bank incident exposed the drawbacks of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes, combined with a weakening unemployment rate and lower-than-expected wage growth. The market’s expectations for a 50BP rate hike at the March FOMC meeting have declined, and the probability of a 25BP rate hike has soared to 56%. The height and duration of nominal interest rates have been lower and shorter than previous market expectations, and the expectation of a soft landing for the economy has increased. The inversion of the U.S. bond nominal interest rate curve cannot be maintained for a long time, and the short-term interest rate needs to decline sharply to complete the positive yield curve. However, it will take time for the inflation-side housing rent and labor wages to fall. Therefore, it is expected that the real interest rate center will fall as a result, pushing up the price of gold . It is recommended to pay attention to targets such as Intime Gold.

