Stock exchanges, bank stocks still suffer. The Btp-Bund ratio rises. The data

After yesterday’s deep red, the stock market starts the second session of the week with the quota that after uncertain opening times and a upward attempt it is back close to parity. The Ftse Mib index scores +0.11% to 26,212 points. In positive territory too Frankfurt (+0,22%) e Paris (+0.10%). Weak London, which marks -0.11%. On the Asian square, Tokyo at the close it lost 2.19% with the Nikkei at 27,222 points.

Despite the rally, bank stocks are still suffering Bpm -1,2% e Bper -1.3%, while Intesa is on +0.2% and Unicredit on -0.9%. Well i energy stocks, with Enel +0.7%, Italgas +0.9%, Terna +1.2%, Snam +1.3%. Among the other blue chips Stellantis down 0.6%, Fineco -1.1%, Cnh -0.6%. Generali up 2.3% after the accounts.

It’s also on the rise spread between BTPs and Bunds to 197.7 basis points from 192 at yesterday’s close. The collapse of the US bank Silicon Valley Bank and fears of contagion risk after the collapse of the shares of many regional banks in the US weigh heavily, while American customers are trying to move their deposits from smaller banks to larger ones. The 10-year rate stands at 4.163%. The 10-year Treasury yield also fell to 3.5%.

The euro opens down on the dollar after yesterday’s leap above 1.07. At the start of trading, the common currency is trading at 1.0698 dollars, down 0.27% compared to yesterday’s close. European currency in parity with the yen at 142.89 and slightly down (-0.23%) against the pound at 142.89. Dollar/yen change in favor of the greenback (+0.30%) at 133.58.

