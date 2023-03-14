The slump in the banking sector came despite President Joe Biden’s administration making repeated attempts to reassure bank customers and stave off potential panic reactions. “Americans can rest easy, the banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe,” Biden said Monday. Customers would have access to their savings at any time, the President assured.

However, unlike in the financial and banking crisis of 2008, taxpayers should not have to pay for deposit insurance this time, explained Biden. A fund that all banks pay into will take care of that. The White House has repeatedly emphasized that there are no parallels with the financial and banking crisis of 2008, when large financial institutions had to be rescued with taxpayers’ money.