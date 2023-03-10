The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is temporarily closed after a failed emergency capital increase.

The financial institution has been placed under state control.

To protect customers, all of the bank’s insured deposits have been transferred to a new special purpose entity.

The SVB, founded in 1983, had seen huge withdrawals of funds in the past few days as a result of liquidity concerns. The financial institution specializes in start-up financing in the tech and biotech sector.

High interest rates weigh on technology companies

The 17 branches of the bank should reopen on Monday and customers will then have access to this money again at the latest. According to the FDIC, SVB had $209 billion in assets under management and around $175.4 billion in deposits at the end of December.

It is initially unclear how much of this will be covered by the deposit insurance. For amounts over the $250,000 insurance limit, a full refund is considered in doubt. This creates a great deal of uncertainty, especially for companies.

Legend: Customers wait outside a branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. (March 10, 2023)

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu



SVB shares were suspended from trading on Friday after a price slide due to the acute emergency. Other banks also came under considerable pressure on the stock exchange.

The voluntary resolution of US crypto bank Silvergate Capital had already sent shockwaves through parts of the financial sector on Thursday. Silvergate had already warned in the wake of the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange FTX that it might have to shut down the business. However, Silvergate announced that it would repay all customer deposits.

EX-US Treasury Secretary reassures investors

Technology companies suffer particularly from the high interest rates because they make their refinancing more difficult. There is also the risk that loans can no longer be serviced. High interest rates also depress company valuations, since in such an environment the profits forecast for the future are worth less from today’s perspective.

The bad news from the US sent bank stocks plummeting worldwide. Deutsche Bank recorded a minus of over 7 percent. At Credit Suisse and UBS it is up to minus 5 percent.

According to Harvard professor and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, however, major concerns about the risk of infection are exaggerated. In the US financial broadcaster Bloomberg TV, Summers spoke of an “overreaction” – as long as the crisis at SVB was managed properly and customer funds were paid out, there were no systemic risks for the banking sector.