Silicon Valley Bank: Savior could not come from Wall Street

by admin
Silicon Valley Bank: Savior could not come from Wall Street

Silicon Valley Bank is in dire straits.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The US Silicon Valley Bank, which catered to startups and tech founders, imploded within three days after a bank run.

According to reports, the parent company wants to find a buyer by Monday.

Experts explain who the bank could be interesting for now.

The Silicon Valley bank implosion means a work weekend for some bankers. Parent SVB Financial Group is on the lookout for a buyer after regulators shut down banking operations in Silicon Valley Bloomberg reported. The bank’s goal is to complete a deal by Monday, either in whole or piecemeal, a person familiar with the matter told the news channel.

Shares of the Santa Clara-based bank have been in free fall since Wednesday after it sold its $21 billion bond portfolio. That resulted in a $1.8 billion loss and plans to raise additional capital. Prominent venture capitalists urged portfolio companies to withdraw their money, prompting a run on the bank. She lost 87 percent of her market value.

See also  Inflation stable at +11.8% in November, falling in the Eurozone

