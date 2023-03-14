European stock exchanges in the red, banks are doing badly in Piazza Affari: down Bper, Intesa and Banco Bpm

Business Square, the worst among the financial centers of the Old Continent, dropped 4.03% and slipped to 26,183 points; bad too Frankfurt (-3,08%). Paris e London they lost 2.90% and 2.60% respectively. To rock the markets again is the uncertainty triggered by Silicon Valley Bank crash despite the emergency measures taken in the United States to deal with it and to prevent the crisis from infecting the banking system.

At the end of a busy weekend marked by a chaotic search for a potential buyer for Silicon Valley Bank and since regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank, the US government announced overnight that all depositors of SVB and also Signature would have access to all of their money as of this morning.

Also, the Federal Reserve announced the creation of a new credit line for US banks, designed to support them against the financial risks caused by the collapse of Svb. In other words, the central bank said it was “ready to address any liquidity pressures that could arise” in the banking system.

On the Milanese list, it is above all bank stocks that are being targeted by sales, which also ended up in a volatility auction due to excessive downtrend: Unicredit leave 9.01%, Understanding –6,10%, Bper -9,51%, bpm bank -8.09%. Down too Tim (-3.17%), industrialists (Stellar -4,05%, Pirelli -5,18%, Ferrari -2.46%) and energy with Enel a -1,86%, Eni -3,77%, Saipem -7,29%

The spread between ten-year BTPs and Bunds has risen sharply with the differential now standing at 189 points compared to 179 at the opening.

After the Svb crash and the intervention of the US authorities to limit the risks, the markets are reconsidering the extent of further monetary tightening in the United States, given that further rate increases, as demonstrated precisely by the bankruptcy of Svb and the heavy repercussions that this crisis has had on the entire banking system could cause dangerous economic and financial repercussions.

Euro up on the dollar, with the single currency changing hands at 1.0656 against the greenback (+0.16%) while it fell to 141.84 yen (-1.25%). Dollar/yen exchange rate at 133.08 (-1.40%).

