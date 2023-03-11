10
Es is no less than the biggest bank collapse in the USA since 2008. The Silicon Valley Bank, so to speak the house bank of the start-up scene, was forced to close on Friday. Because customers withdrew deposits en masse, the bank stumbled.
The problems of the SVB pulled down the papers of all banks on Friday. Investors reacted with uncertainty. What are the reasons for the collapse? And what does the collapse mean for other banks?
