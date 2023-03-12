Home Business Silicon Valley Bank was still paying out bonuses just hours before it closed
Silicon Valley Bank was still paying out bonuses just hours before it closed

Silicon Valley Bank was still paying out bonuses just hours before it closed

The US money house Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which specializes in start-up financing, has been temporarily closed and placed under state control after a failed emergency capital increase. The US deposit insurance FDIC announced on Friday.

It has now become known that the bank is said to have paid out bonuses to its employees for 2022 just hours before it was closed. This is reported by the US news medium ”
Axios
“. According to this, US employees who are entitled to a bonus payment should have received it on Friday. Payments for international colleagues are not due until the end of March. These were not made.

The FDIC steps in a few hours after the bonus payment

Shortly thereafter, the FDIC ordered the bank to close. To protect customers, all of the bank’s insured deposits have been transferred to a new special purpose entity. The SVB, founded in 1983, had seen huge withdrawals of funds in the past few days as a result of liquidity concerns.

The 17 branches of the bank should reopen on Monday and customers will then have access to this money again at the latest. According to the FDIC, SVB had $209 billion in assets under management and approximately $175.4 billion in deposits at the end of December. It is initially unclear how much of this will be covered by the deposit insurance. For amounts over the $250,000 insurance limit, a full refund is considered in doubt. This creates a great deal of uncertainty, especially for companies.

Loss of $80 billion on Thursday alone

SVB shares were suspended from trading on Friday after a price slide due to the acute emergency. Loud ”
Handelsblatt
‘ it wiped out $80 billion in stock market values ​​on Thursday alone.

Other banks also came under considerable pressure on the stock exchange. The problems of the US banks also caused uncertainty on the European stock exchanges and caused the prices of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to drop significantly at times.

Harvard professor urges prudence: “Overreaction”

According to Harvard professor and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, however, worries about the risk of infection are exaggerated. In the US financial broadcaster Bloomberg TV, Summers spoke of an “overreaction” – as long as the crisis at SVB is managed properly and customer funds are paid out, no systemic risks for the banking sector can be assumed.

