Silicon Xin Group(08349) announced the results for the first nine months of 2022, with revenue of approximately RMB 39.605 million (same unit below), a year-on-year decrease of 28.1%; net profit of 776,000, a year-on-year increase of 47.81%; earnings per share of 0.19 cents.

According to the announcement, the significant decrease in sales revenue was mainly due to the decrease in sales revenue generated from the sale of FRP grating products and epoxy wedge bar products.

