SiliconAuto is born, a joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn on semiconductors

Stellantis and Foxconn repeat the agreement: the SiliconAuto joint venture arrives

Never change a winning team. This is the motto behind the establishment of SiliconAuto, the new 50/50 joint venture announced by Stellantis with Foxconnthe Taiwanese electronics giant.

After Mobile Drivethe first joint venture born in 2021 to develop smart cockpits – thanks to the development and integration of consumer electronics, man-machine interfaces and services – the agreement evolves and thinks about semiconductor design to this for the automotive industry. The goal is to make these ultra-technological chips available to both Stellantis and other component manufacturers and car manufacturers.

Read also: Stellantis and Galloo, joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

This kind of semiconductors are born for support computer-controlled modules and functions and with this in mind, market introduction – expected from 2026 – will be fundamental for the segment of electric vehicles. The chips will be a fundamental part of STLA Brain, the new Stellantis platform it will supportamong other things, too OTA updates.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

