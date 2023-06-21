Home » SiliconAuto is born, a joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn on semiconductors
Business

SiliconAuto is born, a joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn on semiconductors

by admin
SiliconAuto is born, a joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn on semiconductors

Stellantis and Foxconn repeat the agreement: the SiliconAuto joint venture arrives

Never change a winning team. This is the motto behind the establishment of SiliconAuto, the new 50/50 joint venture announced by Stellantis with Foxconnthe Taiwanese electronics giant.

After Mobile Drivethe first joint venture born in 2021 to develop smart cockpits – thanks to the development and integration of consumer electronics, man-machine interfaces and services – the agreement evolves and thinks about semiconductor design to this for the automotive industry. The goal is to make these ultra-technological chips available to both Stellantis and other component manufacturers and car manufacturers.

Read also: Stellantis and Galloo, joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

This kind of semiconductors are born for support computer-controlled modules and functions and with this in mind, market introduction – expected from 2026 – will be fundamental for the segment of electric vehicles. The chips will be a fundamental part of STLA Brain, the new Stellantis platform it will supportamong other things, too OTA updates.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Two independent directors resigned, seals, and licenses are out of control, Shenzhen Stock Exchange quickly issued a letter of concern to True Vision

You may also like

Amazon Prime Day 2023: The date for the...

Wood furnishings, contract renewed: immediately the first 136.95...

Why do you choose TCL when buying a...

Inflation: Many citizens save on groceries

Italy in the lead for the increase in...

This is what Chairs of the Panel say...

FI, the showdown with Ronzulli. “Fascina plays an...

4 Money Lessons I Should Have Known Before...

State of Work Report: Employees do not use...

FI, the showdown with Ronzulli. “Fascina plays an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy