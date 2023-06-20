SiliconAuto is born, the latest Stellantis-Foxconn joint-venture for microchips

TURIN – A new joint venture unites Stellantis and the Taipei multinational, Foxconn. Silicon Auto was bornjoint venture which, starting from 2026, will be involved in the design and sale of a particular family of semiconductors at the forefront for the automotive industry in the field of electric mobility. The joint-venture combines Foxconn’s development capabilities and expertise in the ICT sector with Stellantis’ in-depth knowledge of the various mobility needs worldwide.

Flying taxis, the Archer-Stellantis project becomes operational. Construction begins on Diego Longhin’s factory in the USA 19 June 2023

Semiconductors for cars

SiliconAuto will provide its customers with explicitly engineered automotive semiconductors needed for the operation of the many computer-controlled modules and functions, particularly important in electric vehicles. The products are intended to meet the future semiconductor needs of Stellantis, Foxconn and other customers. In particular, the chips necessary for the Stla Brain will be developed, the new electrical-electronic architecture and software completely ready for over-the-air updating (over-the-air– OTA). The new company is the result of an agreement between Stellantis, a company owned by Exor which also controls Republic through the Gedi group, and Foxconn in December 2021 for the development of a family of semiconductors for applications in the automotive sector.

Based in the Netherlands

“Stellantis will benefit from a continued supply of essential components, critical to drive the rapid software transformation of our products,” said Ned Curic, Chief Technology Officer of Stellantis. “Our goal is to build vehicles that are seamlessly connected to our customers’ daily lives and to deliver industry-leading performance even years after they leave the factory. Thanks to this joint venture we can create ad hoc innovations through an efficient partnership.”

“A future of extraordinary electric mobility awaits us supported by the vertical integration of performance and resources guaranteed by SiliconAuto to our partners” said Jerry Hsiao, Chief Product Officer of Foxconn. “The energy developed by the collaboration will allow our customers to become more competitive.”

SiliconAuto will have its headquarters in the Netherlands, where the central office of Mobile Drive is already located, another 50/50 joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn for the development of a smart passenger compartment thanks to consumer electronics, human-machine interfaces and services. SiliconAuto’s management will consist of executives from both founders. Stellantis will also provide the necessary expertise to be able to deliver the capabilities required by the battery electric vehicles and multi-fuel vehicle platforms of the future.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

