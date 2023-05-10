Silk-Faw, skip the maxi-factory. And now the company’s days are numbered to save itself

Silk-Faw, the project of the maxi-plant of Gavassa in Reggio vanishes

The maxi-establishment of Silk–Faw. The area of ​​over 30 hectares in the hamlet of Gavassa in Reggio where the production center for luxury electric cars of the Sino-American joint venture should have been built returns to agricultural status. The project was in fact canceled in Pug (general urban plan), approved on Monday.

The councilors of the Civic Coalition rejoice Dario DeLucia e Fabrizio Aguzzoli (who abstained from the vote), who underline how “the sealing of the 36 hectares of the area alone would have resulted in a cost (due to the loss of ecosystem services) of at least 2.8 million euros a year”.

Furthermore, “we would not have wanted to find ourselves with a production area already set up (on paper) with the risk that it could end up in the hands, for example, of logistics multinationals that do not bring well-paid jobs and have an impact on the territory”.

However, the story, observe the citizens, “ends up without any politician’s apologies for a mockery that lasted years in which foreign investors were given the opportunity (which the finance police are now investigating) to transform a large area of ​​the city without pay more than 3 million urbanization charges and without environmental impact assessment”.

Meanwhile the judge of the bankruptcy court Niccolo Stanzani Maserati gave the placet to the rescue plan presented by Silk-Faw to overcome the debt crisis which sees a ‘gap’ of around 26 million euros between salaries arrears to employees and payments to suppliers, including Dallara Cars, Italdesign Giugiaro e Nomisma Spa as revealed on 11 April last when the first hearing was held in chambers to deal with the new company law procedure which is defined as the “negotiating composition of the crisis”. Silk-Faw he has 120 days to actually implement the plan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

