Silk Road, Italy has chosen Washington. Skip the pact with Beijing

Silk Road, Italy’s final decision by December

The government Melons he chose the Usaimminent the welcome to the Chinese: Italy will exit the agreement on the “Silk Road“. Less than twenty days from G7 in Tokyowhere the leaders will discuss the relationships at length of the West con Beijing– reads the Corriere della Sera – the decision which by the end of the year Meloni will have to take: whether or not to stay inside the Memorandum linking Italy, the only G7 country, to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). To get out of it Roma he will have to give a cancellation by December and some journalistic indiscretions tell of an increasingly strong pressure from Washington are Palazzo Chigi.

According to the Corriere, in any case, does not exist none American pressure for a simple reason: for some months now, periodic discussions between the staff of the two presidents, including official and unofficial visits, have at the center of the discussion the Bri folder. And at White House they know full well, because thus they were somehow guaranteed, that the problem”it’s not the if but the when“, and obviously this will be decided by Meloni, perhaps during the visit to Beijingbefore the end of the year.

