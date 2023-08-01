Home » Silver Economy Fund acquires 100% of The Private Clinic of Harley Street from Bluegem Secondary
Business

Silver Economy Fund acquires 100% of The Private Clinic of Harley Street from Bluegem Secondary

by admin
Silver Economy Fund acquires 100% of The Private Clinic of Harley Street from Bluegem Secondary

Silver Economy Fund, known for investing in companies that supply goods and services to the Silver Age and Longevity sector, has recently acquired The Private Clinic of Harley Street. This acquisition marks a significant step in the fund’s growth strategy, expanding its presence in the vital UK market.

The Private Clinic of Harley Street, based in London, is made up of a group of seven clinics and one hospital. Silver Economy Fund has acquired 100% of the clinic from Bluegem Secondary. This acquisition represents not only a geographic expansion, but also an expansion of the services offered by the Fund.

The growth strategy of the Silver Economy Fund does not stop there. In fact, the acquisition of four other clinics specialized in aesthetic medicine has already begun. This move follows the fund’s previous deal with SIARE, a leading Italian company in the design and manufacture of electromedical equipment for anesthesia and resuscitation. This demonstrates the Fund’s continued commitment to the Silver Age and Longevity sector.

See also  Fuhuang Steel Structure: The newly signed sales contract in 2021 will be 5.591 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.43% _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Disgrace for Twitter boss: Musk has to take...

Applebee’s Opens Eighth Restaurant in Bayamón, Puerto Rico,...

Abarth, a story of passion for performance and...

Price increase: Inflation: »Unprecedented loss of purchasing power«...

UniCredit launches the super board: one-tier system, goodbye...

Goldman Sachs Forecasts Record Global Oil Demand in...

How has the GDPR proven itself after 5...

Now the accounts never add up. Less margins...

Financial literacy about the stock market and the...

Resolution 45 of 07/18/2023 – Nothing prevents the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy