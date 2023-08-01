Silver Economy Fund acquires 100% of The Private Clinic of Harley Street from Bluegem Secondary

Silver Economy Fund, known for investing in companies that supply goods and services to the Silver Age and Longevity sector, has recently acquired The Private Clinic of Harley Street. This acquisition marks a significant step in the fund’s growth strategy, expanding its presence in the vital UK market.

The Private Clinic of Harley Street, based in London, is made up of a group of seven clinics and one hospital. Silver Economy Fund has acquired 100% of the clinic from Bluegem Secondary. This acquisition represents not only a geographic expansion, but also an expansion of the services offered by the Fund.

The growth strategy of the Silver Economy Fund does not stop there. In fact, the acquisition of four other clinics specialized in aesthetic medicine has already begun. This move follows the fund’s previous deal with SIARE, a leading Italian company in the design and manufacture of electromedical equipment for anesthesia and resuscitation. This demonstrates the Fund’s continued commitment to the Silver Age and Longevity sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

