Silvergate: a new case explodes in the crypto worldand Bitcoin, as well as many other cryptocurrencies, is once again besieged by sales.

In particular, Bitcoin slips to the lowest level in about two weeks, attacked by sell-offs which, according to data from CoinMarketCap, have led the market capitalization to fall by more than $20 billion, to $431.9 billion, against the value of overall market of the crypto world, which is around $1.07 trillion.

The world‘s largest cryptocurrency by market value tumbled as much as 6% before paring part of the slide to trade 4.4% at $22,020 during trading in Asian markets. Bitcoin then reduced its losses, but only slightly.

You also trade on minor cryptocurrencies, such as Ether, Avalanche and the meme token Dogecoin.

The crypto sector pays the consequences of the problems of US bank Silvergate Capital Corp., who is considering whether to stay alive or not.

The bank offers a widely used payments network that facilitates the real-time transfer of funds between cryptocurrency companies.

But many digital asset exchanges, stablecoin issuers and trading desks no longer accept or initiate payments through Silvergate.

“Silvergate is among the leading providers of dollar banking services to the cryptocurrency industry”said John Toro, head of trading at digital asset exchange Independent Reserve.

“Any liquidity problem you experience will have a direct impact on market conditions and could affect the access and availability of some client funds.”

Bitcoin goes down: Silvergate’s problems

The Silvergate troubles are the latest example of the contagion caused by the crash of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in November.

The bank experienced a run on deposits last year in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcywhich was a key customer.

The digital asset sector also faces a broader regulatory crackdown in the US and expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer to fight inflation, reducing risk appetite.

Il Bitcoin crash has brought into focus some key technical levels. The token has fallen below its 50-day moving average, which some chart analysts say increases the risk of further downside.

Cryptocurrency investors during times of market stress often turn their gaze to Tether, the largest stablecoin, which has no exposure to Silvergate, as Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of Tether, was quick to reassure on Twitter.

Hayden Hughes, co-founder of social trading platform Alpha Impact, confirmed that he detected “heavy buying” of Tether within five minutes of Friday morning’s trading session in Asia. “Probably, the move of a market-maker”.

Cryptocurrency markets suffered a $1.5 trillion plunge last year due to thetightening of monetary policy and a number of issues that exposed high counterparty risk.

The Silvergate case exploded with the bank’s announcement of the decision of postpone the release of the annual accounts due to the need to review its books together with its auditors.

The Californian bank also communicated the sale of some assets in order to repay the debts afflicting its balance sheet, adding, in a document filed with the SEC, the US Stock Exchange Authority which is currently evaluating “its ability to continue to operate”, in a context in which the banking authorities, the commissions of the US Congress and the US Justice Department are further igniting the beacons on the crypto world, launching various investigations and investigations.

Immediately after the announcement the escape of several customers.

In yesterday’s session, Silvergate prices suffered like this a crash of more than -57%, capitulating at $5.72.

It must be said that in the peak of the crypto fever, at the end of 2021, the stock tested its all-time record at $219.75.

Apart from the new Silvergate drama, the crypto world is not doing too badly, at least since the beginning of the new year:

in fact, the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum are up by about 40% YTD ein particular, the Coinbase stock traded on the Nasdaq has returned from a rally since the beginning of 2023 equal to +76%.