Cryptocurrencies, the authorities towards new restrictions to curb the “gold” market. Analyses

Il cryptocurrency market is facing another of its many difficult weeks of the last year, that is since the failure of Terra, a cryptocurrency that left a hole of about 42 billion euro determined a domino effect with chain bankruptcies and a vertical collapse of the entire market, which in just over 9 months lost over ⅔ of its value. This time to unleash panic on the markets, with Bitcoin.

The queen of cryptocurrencies that lost about 12% of its value in 24 hours was the failure of a bank, Silvergate, specialized in the sector, which filed for bankruptcy last Thursday. The bank had been active for over 30 years and in the last five it had specialized in cryptocurrency operations. The reason behind the closure of Silvergate would be the bear market of cryptocurrencies and the bankruptcy of several companies in the sector.

Among these is FTXthe exchange founded by the controversial Sam Bankman Fried, which went bankrupt last November. Max Reyes of Bloomberg commented about the bank failing which lost 98% of its value in just a few weeks “After hitching its bandwagon so firmly to the new world of cryptocurrencies, the bank had exposed itself to an old world banking risk: when the industry outlook soured, Silvergate had few other businesses to rely on.”

The problem is that the cryptocurrency sector would have grown dramatically without precise rules that could limit the scams and frauds that have occurred by the dozens, leaving thousands of investors with the match lit. The president of the SEC Gary Gensler, has already announced that soon the sector will have a new and strict regulation, like all normal financial markets. The same American president Joe Biden, last March issued an executive order to invite Congress and financial institutions to put their hands on the cryptocurrency issue which seems to be getting out of control and which, as the secretary of the treasury also claims, Yellen could also have negative effects on the global financial system.

“Many entered 2022 with a lot of expectations; the wave of exuberance of “Bitcoin 68Khad yet to subside, the total market capitalization was recorded at US$2,310,406,051,487 on New Year’s Eve, only to plummet rapidly as Bitcoin lost its momentum and fell 11% within 24 hours on January 22, 2022.

