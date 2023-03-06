After the collapse of FTX In November, experts warned of contagion, or the systemic damage that the failure of the cryptocurrency exchange could have on the sector at large. The biggest loser after FTX might be Silvergatethe California bank that has established itself as the financial backbone of the cryptocurrency industry.

Banks rely on customer deposits, which plummeted when Silvergate’s core client, FTX, went bankrupt and cryptocurrency firms faced an exacerbated bear market. At the time of FTX’s bankruptcy, approximately 90% of the bank’s deposits came from cryptocurrency companies. The bank was quickly impacted, experiencing an $8.1 billion outflow in digital asset deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone. At the end of December, its total deposits hovered around $6 billion.

Silvergate down: what’s going on

Although the CEO, Alan Lane insisted that the bank’s mission hasn’t changed, Silvergate’s cryptocurrency-centric approach has suffered a setback. His stock price has dropped by nearly 95% since mid-August, it currently hovers around 6 bucksand US Senators have begun investigating Silvergate’s relationship with FTX.

Rock bottom was hit when Silvergate announced it would not be able to submit its annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission on time. citing the need to reevaluate its business strategy and “its ability to continue.” After years of cryptocurrency companies turning to the bank as one of the only financial partners capable of serving them, some of the largest companies in the sector including Coinbase, Paxos, Circle and Crypto.com. have announced that they have reduced or terminated their relationships.

Observers speculated that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation would place Silvergate into administration as early as Friday, beginning the process of finding another bank to either acquire Silvergate or take over its deposits. A source in the crypto-banking industry told Fortune that Wells Fargo was said to be the buyer.

While many banks were hesitant, Silvergate jumped at the opportunity, riding the wave of the historic cryptocurrency market. Its share price soared more than 1,500% between November 2019 and November 2021, and Silvergate served more than 1,500 digital asset and financial technology companies by the end of 2022.

Its share price began to falter as the crypto bear market began following the crash of TerraUSD in May 2022, and the bankruptcy of industry giant FTX exacerbated the situation: crypto companies ran out of cash to deposit with Silvergate.

With its share price plummeting, Silvergate could no longer rely on the capital markets for funding, so much so that the bank filed a filing with the SEC on Wednesday saying it was “less than well capitalized.” John Popeo, a former FDIC attorney, analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and current partner at the Gallatin Group, said banks can fail from reaching a critical capital level or from depositor exodus.

If Silvergate fails to meet certain capital requirements, it would receive a corrective action notice from the FDIC and its establishing authority, the California Department of Financial Innovation and Protection, giving it 90 days to raise capital. or sell yourself to another bank. In the event of more immediate financial hardship, the FDIC could step in at any time, to minimize disruption to the overall financial system. In this scenario, the FDIC may be looking for a buyer right away. Even though Wells Fargo is rumored to be a candidate, Popeo warned that those without direct knowledge are incapable of making assumptions.

As of Saturday, Silvergate is still operating, although it announced Friday evening that it would be discontinuing the Silvergate Exchange Network, a cryptocurrency payment solution between several companies. While other deposit-related services remained operational, share prices fell about 2% in after-hours trading.