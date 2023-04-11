Home Business Silvestri case, “Meloni asked the Fdi deputy for the truth about paternity”
Silvestri case, “Meloni asked the Fdi deputy for the truth about paternity”

Silvestri case, yellow on the summons to Palzzo Chigi for the truth

Continue to keep track of the story of Rachel Silvestrithe parliamentarian of Fdi that with an open letter to Corriere della Sera, he wanted to silence the rumors circulating in the political buildingson the real paternity of his own son. Silvestri has decided to do the test del Dna to disprove any inference and confirm that the father is his current partner, not a politico. In the meantime, gossip – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is increasingly becoming a political issue. According to Dagospia, which reports the news with a concise but eloquent flashthe first Melons a month ago would have summoned the deputy Rachel Silvestri at Palazzo Chigi, to ascertain exactly the sentimental itinerary of the new mother. “I told her over and over that they were all slander“, always refers Dagospia entrusting the voice of Silvestri what is the truth.

No involvement of no one, – continues the Fact – least of all of the one who was called, according to the boatos, from the beginning on the stage: Francesco Lollobrigidastrong name of Brothers of Italy. The brother-in-law minister, the husband of Ariadne, the plenipotentiary sister of the Prime Minister. Giorgia, Ary and Lollo are the triptych which is both the root and destiny of the party, the organic form of virtue and the way of national right today training of relative majority. The three of them decide the government and sub-government. The Fact asked Palazzo Chigi to comment, confirm or deny the news made public by the website: unfortunately no nod of feedback.

