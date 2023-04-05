Fdi, Silvestri: “Now I hope that whoever slandered me will pay”

Rachel Silvestri decided to fight back accuse circulate on alleged paternity of his son attributed to a politico of weight of Fdi. The Melonian deputy did it through one open letter to Corriere della Sera, this is how he told his personal story. “I have to start from the distant 2018, – says Silvestri – when I was elected member of parliament in the ranks of 5 Star Movement. In 2019 I left the Movimento and, after a period in the Misto group, I joined Brothers of Italy. She was one heart choice and rightly so, because I have shared ideas and courage with Giorgia Meloni’s party for some time. About a month ago, one friendly person he tells me that the rumor goes around that my child not would be my partner’s sonbut of a very influential politician of Fratelli d’Italia, in turn married. My son would, therefore, be born of one clandestine relationshipthanks to which I would also have obtained my application“.

“Can you – he continues in the letter to Corriere Silvestri – only imagine how did i feel? You don’t have to be one donna per understand the crap, violence, humiliation. I wonder: but in how many ways the body of a woman it may be violated, trampled, abused? I don’t know who did it. Many, however, have chosen to share an obvious one slanderfrom phone to phone, from chat to chat, making each other accomplices of this crap. And even those who know but have decided not to speak are. The only thing I know is, who you are invented this story, is a man, probably a politician. Someone says that the slander was designed to attack some figures of my party, perhaps for insinuate a degradation of a low empire. Others tell me he was born of caciques looking for glory. I did the test del Dna although I had no doubts. I chose to make this story public to protect my child e Fabiorightful father and my beloved company“.

